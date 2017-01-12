IndusOS Partners With Freecharge For 'One Click Recharge'

India’s Multilingual Operating System IndusOS and digital payment platform Freecharge on Thursday partnered to release a new recharge platform for IndusOS users.

Recharge 2.0, a payment platform integrated within the smartphone dialer, will enable users with ‘One Touch Recharge’.

The integration will display the user’s balance on the dialer screen as well as the last usage with every call. One touch on the dialer will take the user to a Freecharge platform which will display all the statistics related to calling, data and other prepaid usage. It will also display the best plans available for the user and will help mark the threshold for future use.

If the balance is low, a pop-up will appear informing the user of the low balance and one touch would transfer the user to the Freecharge platform to top-up the balance.

The ‘One touch recharge’ increases user convenience as compared to the standard procedure of opening a third party app, adding balance to one’s account and then recharging the phone. Instead of on-demand availability of balance, Recharge 2.0 will let the users know the balance when dialling a number and help them track their balance usage.

The move comes as IndusOS, serving to the rural base in India as their primary user base, targets the lack of proper information transfer when it comes to non-English speaking citizens.

Freecharge, on the other hand, is focussed on providing a seamless user interface to its user base. Operating system being the most native platform, the integration is a good move for Freecharge.

Also, Freecharge has always seen a 15-20% increase in online transactions as soon as a step in the transaction procedure is removed. Since OS integration enables minimum step transactions, Freecharge is expecting a similar growth with this partnership.

The question pops up whether Freecharge will be able to provide multi-linguistic experience for IndusOS’ user base. Govind Rajan, CEO, Freecharge explained that Freecharge works on an ‘Icon‘ interface which removes the need for any language to be displayed. Users will easily be able to go through the one-click process according to him just by looking at the icons. For now, the platform is only English though.

According to Rakesh Dehmukh, CEO and Co-Founder, Indus OS, the partnership will help the 6 million IndusOS user base in India. The second largest mobile Operating System, acquiring 7% of the Indian smartphone market (More market share than Apple and Microsoft combined) is currently providing text-to-speech option to users in 9 Indian languages.

