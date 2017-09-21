Infinix Debuts on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale

.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}</style><div class="tag"> <ul><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/flipkart.html">Flipkart</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/flipkart’s-big-billion-day-sale.html">Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/infinix.html">Infinix</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/infinix-hot-4-pro.html">Infinix Hot 4 Pro</a></li></ul> <span id="pub_date" class="update_date"></span> <script>var pub_art_date = '<strong>First Published:</strong> September 21, 2017, 11:53 AM IST';$('#pub_date').html(pub_art_date); </script></div></div> </div><div class="fadeout"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="readMore mobile_ad">Read full article</a><script> $(document).ready(function(){ if (!navigator.userAgent.match(/Android/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/webOS/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/iPod/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/Blackberry/i)) { $('#outbrains').html('<div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="http://www.news18.com/news/tech/infinix-debuts-on-flipkarts-big-billion-day-sale-1523965.html" data-widget-id="AR_1" data-ob-template="News18"></div>'); }else{ $('#outbrains').html('<div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="http://www.news18.com/news/tech/infinix-debuts-on-flipkarts-big-billion-day-sale-1523965.html" data-widget-id="MB_1" data-ob-template="News18"></div>'); } }); </script> <div id="outbrains"></div> <script type="text/javascript" async="async" src="https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js"></script> <div style="clear:both"></div><script async src="http://vuukle.com/js/vuukle.js" type="text/javascript"> </script><script async src="http://vuukle.com/js/endlessVuukle.js"></script> <div class="wrapper"> <div id="vuukle_div1523965" data-article-id="1523965" class="mnone"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="nxStory">Next Story</a> <div id="wapadros320x50" class="mobile_ad"></div><script language="JavaScript"> VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT = '{ "rating_text": "Give a rating:", "comment_text_0": "Leave a comment", "comment_text_1": "comment", "comment_text_multi": "comments", "stories_title": "Top Comments" }'; VUUKLE_COMMENT_BOX_HIDE = true; OVERRIDE_VUUKLE_URL = 'http://www.news18.com/news/tech/infinix-debuts-on-flipkarts-big-billion-day-sale-1523965.html'; invokeVuukleComments($("#vuukle_div1523965"),"807373cb-b024-4073-8d81-b23afdf31d29","Connection, Close","Infinix Debuts on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale","en","1000","001d42","",VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT); </script> <div class="edas-box shre-icon"><a href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/infinix-debuts-on-flipkarts-big-billion-day-sale-1523965.html&t=Infinix Debuts on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sficon.gif" alt="facebook" title="facebook"/></a><a href="http://twitter.com/share?text=Infinix+Debuts+on+Flipkart%E2%80%99s+Big+Billion+Day+Sale&url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/infinix-debuts-on-flipkarts-big-billion-day-sale-1523965.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sticon.gif" alt="Twitter" title="Twitter" /></a><a href="https://plus.google.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/infinix-debuts-on-flipkarts-big-billion-day-sale-1523965.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sgicon.gif" alt="google" title="google" /></a><a target="_blank" class="spy" onclick="window.open('https://web.skype.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/infinix-debuts-on-flipkarts-big-billion-day-sale-1523965.html&lang=en-US&flow_id=e67bffb7-d317-4577-8528-e9cc76e80b38&source=button','_blank','toolbar=no,scrollbars=yes,resizable=yes,width=305,height=665');" href="javascript: void(0)"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/ssicon.gif" alt="skype" title="skype" /></a><a href="whatsapp://send?text=Infinix Debuts on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale - http://www.news18.com/news/tech/infinix-debuts-on-flipkarts-big-billion-day-sale-1523965.html" target="_blank" class="wapp"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/wappicon.gif" alt="whatsapp" title="whatsapp"/></a></div></div><div class="reaction_wrap mnone" style="height:300px; overflow-x:hidden; margin-top:10px; display:none"></div></div></div> <div class="section-blog-right resRightSide"><div class="add" id="rightad300x600"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="rightad300x250_3" class="add-small"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="vwal-rhs"><h2 class="title vspacer10">Video Wall</h2><figure><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/exclusive-interview-ratan-tata-lavishes-praise-on-pm-narendra-modi-says-he-will-deliver-a-new-india-1523767.html" class="vwall-icon-rhs" title="Exclusive Interview: Ratan Tata Lavishes Praise on PM Narendra Modi, Says He Will Deliver a New India"></a><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/exclusive-interview-ratan-tata-lavishes-praise-on-pm-narendra-modi-says-he-will-deliver-a-new-india-1523767.html" title="Exclusive Interview: Ratan Tata Lavishes Praise on PM Narendra Modi, Says He Will Deliver a New India"><div id="ipadcodelivetv34"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/300x250/jpg/2017/09/tata-sting.Sub_.01.jpg" title="Exclusive Interview: Ratan Tata Lavishes Praise on PM Narendra Modi, Says He Will Deliver a New India" alt="Exclusive Interview: Ratan Tata Lavishes Praise on PM Narendra Modi, Says He Will Deliver a New India"></div><h2 class="video-wall">Exclusive Interview: Ratan Tata Lavishes Praise on PM Narendra Modi, Says He Will Deliver a New India</h2></a></figure></div><div class="mobile_ad"><div id="mobileAdsnative320x340"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div> <style>.fon-box{padding:20px 0}.fon-box h2{padding-bottom:10px;font-size:22px;color:#101010;font-weight:700}.fon-box ul{border:1px solid #eee;padding-bottom:0 10px;list-style:none}.fon-box ul li{padding-bottom:12px;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;border-bottom:0;position:relative}.fon-box ul li:first-child{padding-top:5px}.fon-box ul li img{float:left;padding:4px 10px 0 0}.fon-box ul li a{color:#000}.fon-box ul li span a{color:#787878;font-size:12px}* html .clearfix{height:1%}.clearfix:after{content:".";display:block;clear:both;visibility:hidden;line-height:0;height:0}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss-hover.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.vwall-icon-rhs,.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{position:absolute;top:35%;left:40%;width:65px;height:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon-hover.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwal-rhs{position:relative;width:100%} </style> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div id="rightad300x250" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both"></div><div class="live-tv"><div class="cls"></div><div id="livetv"><style> .ltvbox{background:#8f0100; padding:10px 8px 5px;} .ltvbox h2{font-size:18px; font-weight: bold; color:#fff; padding-bottom:6px;} .ltvbox h2 img{vertical-align: middle; padding-right:8px;} .ltvbox h3{color:#fff; font-size:16px; font-weight: normal; padding:5px 0;} </style> <div class="ltvbox"> <h2><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/ltvicon.png" alt="" />Live TV</h2> <figure> <div id="playerContainer" style="display:block; position:relative;width:100%;height:250px"> </div> </figure> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://vidgyor.com/live/vidgyor_midroll_cnn_news18.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> if(typeof VIDGYOR!=='undefined'){ VIDGYOR.loadPlayer(true); } </script> </div><div class="cls"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="mnone"><div class="fon-box"><h2>Recommended For You</h2><ul><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/happy-birthday-kareena-kapoor-khan-a-look-at-her-style-game-1524099.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/09/kareena-birthday-cover.jpg" alt="Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Look At Her Style Game" title="Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Look At Her Style Game"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/happy-birthday-kareena-kapoor-khan-a-look-at-her-style-game-1524099.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Look At Her Style Game</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/tata-nexon-compact-suv-live-launch-price-variants-features-and-specifications-comparish-with-maruti-suzuki-vitara-brezza-1523919.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/07/Tata-Nexon-2.jpg" alt="Tata Nexon Compact SUV Live Launch: Price, Variants, Features and Specifications" title="Tata Nexon Compact SUV Live Launch: Price, Variants, Features and Specifications"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/tata-nexon-compact-suv-live-launch-price-variants-features-and-specifications-comparish-with-maruti-suzuki-vitara-brezza-1523919.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Tata Nexon Compact SUV Live Launch: Price, Variants, Features and Specifications</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/lipstick-under-my-burkha-actor-aahana-kumra-slams-body-shamers-1523971.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/09/Aahana-Kumra.jpg" alt="Lipstick Under My Burkha Actor Aahana Kumra Slams Body Shamers" title="Lipstick Under My Burkha Actor Aahana Kumra Slams Body Shamers"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/lipstick-under-my-burkha-actor-aahana-kumra-slams-body-shamers-1523971.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Lipstick Under My Burkha Actor Aahana Kumra Slams Body Shamers</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/10-best-crime-thrillers-that-promise-goosebumps-and-excitement-1523943.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/09/NOW-YOU-SEE-ME-ORPHAN.jpg" alt="10 Best Crime Thrillers That Promise Goosebumps And Excitement" title="10 Best Crime Thrillers That Promise Goosebumps And Excitement"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/10-best-crime-thrillers-that-promise-goosebumps-and-excitement-1523943.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">10 Best Crime Thrillers That Promise Goosebumps And Excitement</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/lifestyle/health-and-fitness-rahul-dev-guides-you-about-battle-ropes-workout-1522803.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/Rahul2.jpg" alt="Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout" title="Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/lifestyle/health-and-fitness-rahul-dev-guides-you-about-battle-ropes-workout-1522803.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout</a></li></ul></div></div><div style="clear:both;"></div><style>.cls{clear:both; height:0;}#livetv { margin-top:10px;}</style><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="add-small"> <div id="rightad300x250_2" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both;"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="insticator-container"><div id="div-insticator-ad-1"></div><div id="insticator-embed"></div><div id="div-insticator-ad-2"></div><script data-cfasync='false' type="text/javascript">Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-1");Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-2");Insticator.load("em",{id : "39931828-67fc-4892-a9d0-0730ef9f24f6"})</script></div> </div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1524167"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1524231"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1523985"></div></div><div class="content-add vspacer" id="ads728x90_Footer"></div></div><script> function responsive1(){var i=jQuery(window).width();768>i&&(jQuery("#reactions-top ul").addClass("slider"),jQuery(".boottom-list ul").addClass("promoted")),$(".slider").bxSlider({mode:"vertical",startSlide:0,pager:!0,controls:!1}),$(".promoted").bxSlider({minSlides:2,maxSlides:4,startSlide:0,slideWidth:140,slideMargin:5,moveSlides:2,infiniteLoop:!1,hideControlOnEnd:!0,auto:!1})}$(window).load(function(){}),$(window).one().resize(function(){}); $(document).keydown(function(e){ if (e.keyCode == 39) { $('span.article_nxtarrow').trigger('click'); } else if (e.keyCode == 37) { $('span.article_pvrarrow').trigger('click'); }});$("#diqusWid").click(function() { $('html,body').animate({ scrollTop: $(".reaction_wrap").offset().top}, 'slow');});</script><script>$(document).ready(function(){$(window).scroll(function(){var o=$(".tag").position().top,n=$(window).scrollTop();o-=400,n>=o?$(".fly-ad").hide():$(".fly-ad").show()})});</script><script>if(adsId300x600_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x600', adsId300x600_1);}if(adsId1242x600){ getAdsScripts('expando', adsId1242x600);}if(adsId728x90_Footer){ getAdsScripts('ads728x90_Footer', adsId728x90_Footer);}if(adsId728x90){ getAdsScripts('headerAds728x90', adsId728x90);} if(adsId300x250_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250', adsId300x250_1);} if(adsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_2', adsId300x250_2);}if(adsId300x250_3){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_3', adsId300x250_3);}if(wapAdsnative320x340){ getAdsScripts('mobileAdsnative320x340', wapAdsnative320x340);}if(adsId875x35){ getAdsScripts('adsdiv875x35', adsId875x35);}if(adsId1x1hovver){ getAdsScripts('webad1x1hovver', adsId1x1hovver);}if(wapAds3D_Banner){ getAdsScripts('3d_ads', wapAds3D_Banner);}if(wapAdsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_2', wapAdsId300x250_2);}if(wapAdsId300x250_ROS){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_Ros', wapAdsId300x250_ROS);}if(wapAdsidoop1x1){getAdsScripts('wapoop1x1', wapAdsidoop1x1);}if(wapAds320x285_Native){ getAdsScripts('wapAds320x285_Native', wapAds320x285_Native);}if(adsId148x33){ getAdsScripts('web148x33', adsId148x33);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle', adsId728x90_inarticle);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle_2){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle_2', adsId728x90_inarticle_2);}if(adsId_internal_interstitial){ getAdsScripts('webinternal_interstitial', adsId_internal_interstitial);}if(wapadros320x50){ getAdsScripts('wapadros320x50', wapadros320x50);}</script><script type='text/javascript'>window.__ITGS_started = Date.now();</script><!--<script type='text/javascript' async='async' src='//scripts.kiosked.com/loader/kiosked-loader.js?site=13518'></script>--><!--Mobile ad bottom banner 300x250--> <div id="mobil300x250" style="text-align:center; margin-top:10px;"></div> <!--Mobile ad sticky footer--> <div style="position:fixed; bottom: 0;left: -10px;width: 100%; z-index:99999;"> <div id="mobilSticky300x50" style="width:300px; margin:0 auto" ></div> </div> <div class="mobile_ad" id="special_1x1"></div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <footer> <div class="outer clearfix ftbox"> <a href="http://www.news18.com/" class="fnews18-logo fleft"></a> <div class="flinks fleft"><a href="/about_us.php">About Us</a><a href="/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a><a href="/disclaimer.php">Disclaimer</a><a href="/contact_us.php">Contact Us</a><a href="/rss/">Sitemap</a><a href="/complaint.php">Complaint Redressal</a><a href="/advertisement_with_us.php" target="_blank">Advertise With Us</a> </div> <div class="fright fshre"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fficon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://plus.google.com/+cnnnews18/posts" target="_blank" class="fgpicon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CNNnews18" target="_blank" class="fticon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fins-icon spriteimage"></a> <a href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ibnlive" target="_blank" class="fyticon spriteimage"></a> </div> </div> <div class="fmid"> <div class="outer clearfix"> <div class="topic fleft"> <h2>sections</h2> <ul><li><a href="/india/">India</a></li><li><a href="/lifestyle/">Lifestyle</a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">States</a></li><li><a href="/tech/">Tech</a></li><li><a href="/politics/">Politics</a></li><li><a href="/auto/">Auto</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">Sports</a></li><li><a href="/ivideos/">iVideos</a></li><li><a href="/football/">Football</a></li><li><a href="/power-circuit/">Power Circuit</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fletest-news fleft"> <h2>Latest News</h2> <ul> <li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/auto/toyota-etios-cross-x-edition-launched-for-rs-6-79-lakh-1524233.html>Toyota Etios Cross X-Edition Launched for Rs 6.79 Lakh</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/nokia-8-with-dual-camera-and-snapdragon-835-to-launch-on-september-26-in-india-1524167.html>Nokia 8 With Dual-Camera and Snapdragon 835 To Launch on September 26 In India</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/saudi-is-lifting-skype-whatsapp-ban-but-will-censor-calls-1524231.html>Saudi is Lifting Skype, WhatsApp Ban, But Will Censor Calls</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/politics/kamal-haasan-meets-arvind-kejriwal-for-lunch-politics-on-menu-1523729.html>Kamal Haasan Meets Arvind Kejriwal for Lunch, Politics on Menu</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/india/nclat-allows-waiver-plea-of-cyrus-mistry-firms-1524227.html>NCLAT Allows Waiver Plea of Cyrus Mistry Firms</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fwatch-live fleft"><h2>Watch LIVE</h2> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="/livetv/" class="spriteimage cnnibnlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/livetv/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage n18hlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/live-tv" target="_blank" class="spriteimage locmatlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/live-tv/etv-rajasthan/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage etvlogo"></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="from-network"> <div class="outer"> <h3>Network 18 Sites<img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/newfooter/farrow.png" alt="" /></h3> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/" target="_blank">News18 India</a></li><li><a href="/cricketnext/">CricketNext </a></li><li><a href="http://bengali.news18.com/" target="_blank">Bangla News </a></li><li><a href="http://gujarati.news18.com/" target="_blank">Gujarati News </a></li><li><a href="http://urdu.news18.com/" target="_blank">Urdu News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/" target="_blank">Marathi News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/" target="_blank">Topper </a></li><li><a href="http://www.moneycontrol.com/" target="_blank">Moneycontrol </a></li><li><a href="http://www.firstpost.com/" target="_blank">Firstpost </a></li><li><a href="http://compareindia.news18.com/" target="_blank">CompareIndia </a></li><li><a href="https://www.historyindia.com/" target="_blank">History India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.mtvindia.com/" target="_blank">MTV India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.in.com/" target="_blank">In.com </a></li><li><a href="http://www.burrp.com/" target="_blank">Burrp </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/franchisee " target="_blank">E-Learning Franchise Opportunity</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="fbottom-txt"><div class="outer"> CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="mobile-footer">© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES</div> </div> <!--mobile interstitial--> <div id="mobileInterstetial"></div> <!-- web interstitial --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18//js/jquery.awesomeCloud-0.2.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18/js/jquery.auto-complete.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $( document ).ready(function() { var winWidth = jQuery(window).width(); if(winWidth > 600){ $("#tagcloud").awesomeCloud({ "size" : { "grid" : 9, "factor" : 1 }, "options" : { "color" : "random-dark", "rotationRatio" : 0.35 }, "shape" : "square" }); } }); </script> <!-- flying ads code starts here --> <script> function setCookie( name, value, expires) { domain = 'news18.com'; secure = ''; path = '/'; var today = new Date(); today.setTime( today.getTime() ); if ( expires ) { expires = expires * 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24; } var expires_date = new Date( today.getTime() + (expires) ); document.cookie = name+'='+escape( value ) + ( ( expires ) ? ';expires='+expires_date.toGMTString() : '' ) + //expires.toGMTString() ( ( path ) ? ';path=' + path : '' ) + ( ( domain ) ? ';domain=' + domain : '' ) + ( ( secure ) ? ';secure' : '' ); } function getCookie( name ) { var start = document.cookie.indexOf( name + "=" ); var len = start + name.length + 1; if ( ( !start ) && ( name != document.cookie.substring( 0, name.length ) ) ) { return null; } if ( start == -1 ) return null; var end = document.cookie.indexOf( ';', len ); if ( end == -1 ) end = document.cookie.length; return unescape( document.cookie.substring( len, end ) ); } if ( navigator.appName.indexOf("Microsoft")==-1 ) { var per_day_cap=0; if(getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250')){ var per_day_cap =getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250'); } if(per_day_cap < 4){ document.write("<style> .fixBtm{ position:fixed; left:-250px; bottom:-300px; width:300px;z-index:99999} .cls{ color:#333; font:13px Arial;} .cls.close { background: #fff none repeat scroll 0 0; padding: 2px;}</style>"); document.write("<s"+"cript type='text/javas"+"cript'> $(document).ready(function() {var win_widgh=$(window).width();if(win_widgh>=600){$('.fixBtm').animate({ bottom:0, left:0 },2000);}else{$('.fixBtm').css({'display': 'none'});}$('.cls').click(function() { $('.fixBtm').html(''); }); });</s"+"cript>"); document.write("<div class='fixBtm fly-ad'><a href='javas"+"cript:void(0);' class='cls close'>close</a><div id='News18/News18_Tech/News18_Tech_Internal/News18_Tech_Internal_Flying_300x250' style='height:250px; width:300px;'><sc"+"ript type='text/javasc"+"ript'>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('News18/News18_Tech/News18_Tech_Internal/News18_Tech_Internal_Flying_300x250'); });</sc"+"ript></div></div>"); per_day_cap=parseInt(parseInt(per_day_cap)+1); setCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250',per_day_cap,1); } } </script> <!-- flying ads code ends here --> <!--Mobile ad script--> <script type="text/javascript"> if(wapAdsidSticky320x50){ getAdsScripts('mobilSticky300x50', wapAdsidSticky320x50); } if(wapAdsINTERSTITIAL){ setTimeout(function() { // Do something after 10 seconds getAdsScripts('mobileInterstetial', wapAdsINTERSTITIAL); }, 10000); } if(wapAdsid320x50_1){ getAdsScripts('mobilTop300x50', wapAdsid320x50_1); } if(adsId1x1special){ getAdsScripts('special_1x1', adsId1x1special); } </script> <!--<div style="padding-bottom:50px;"></div>--> <!-- Google Code for Remarketing Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var google_conversion_id = 857782463; var google_custom_params = window.google_tag_params; var google_remarketing_only = true; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//www.googleadservices.com/pagead/conversion.js"> </script> <noscript> <div style="display:inline;"> <img height="1" width="1" style="border-style:none;" alt="" src="//googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/viewthroughconversion/857782463/?guid=ON&script=0"/> </div> </noscript> <!-- bing --> <script>(function(w,d,t,r,u){var f,n,i;w[u]=w[u]||[],f=function(){var o={ti:"5281114"};o.q=w[u],w[u]=new UET(o),w[u].push("pageLoad")},n=d.createElement(t),n.src=r,n.async=1,n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=function(){var s=this.readyState;s&&s!=="loaded"&&s!=="complete"||(f(),n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=null)},i=d.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],i.parentNode.insertBefore(n,i)})(window,document,"script","//bat.bing.com/bat.js","uetq");</script><noscript><img src="//bat.bing.com/action/0?ti=5281114&Ver=2" height="0" width="0" style="display:none; visibility: hidden;" /></noscript> <script> var unruly = window.unruly || {}; unruly.native = unruly.native || {}; unruly.native.siteId = 1010273; </script> <script src="//video.unrulymedia.com/native/native-loader.js"></script> <!--<div id="InterstitialWEB"></div>--> <div id="web1x1_ros"></div> <script> if(adsId1x1_ros){ getAdsScripts('web1x1_ros', adsId1x1_ros); } </script> <script async src="https://cdn.onthe.io/io.js/EpyJYkkJnF4O"></script> <!-- izooto notification script --> <script>window._izq = window._izq || []; window._izq.push(["init"]);</script> <script> window._izq.push([ "add_tag", "English" ]); </script> <script src="//cdn.izooto.com/scripts/203cc7e55836f166861bdf78df98665188cb21a1.js"></script> <!-- zedo notification script --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_82.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_489.min.js"></script> <script> if( /Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry|IEMobile|Opera Mini/i.test(navigator.userAgent) ) { var script1 = document.createElement('script'); script1.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/50067/tag'); script1.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script1) }else{ var script2 = document.createElement('script'); script2.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/32459/tag'); script2.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script2) } </script> <!--<script type="text/javascript" src="//sdk.adspruce.com/1/adsprucetag.js?pid=2087&sid=4" defer></script>--> </body> <iframe style='display:none' src='http://spl.zeotap.com/?zdid=75&ziid={impression_id}&zpb=News18English&env=mWeb'/> </html>

Infinix Mobile, smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, is available on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from September 21 to September. Both Infinix Note 4 and Hot 4 pro are now available at a special offer discount of Rs 1000 pricing them at Rs 7999 and Rs 6499 respectively. In addition to this, there is 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards. Infinix Note comes with 4300mAh battery with 18W Xcharge technology which aims to charge 75% of battery in 60 minutes. A Full HD IPS display of 5.7-inches with 500 nits enables an unbelievably clear and colorful screen. It comes with latest Android Nougat operating system and further has a customized XOS UI layer. It has 32GB of internal storage and is powered by an Octa-Core processor with 3GB RAM. It is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. Note 4 is available in colours of Ice Blue, Champagne Gold and Milan Black.Infinix Hot 4 Pro comes with a vivid 5.5 inches HD IPS screen with 4000mAh battery. The phone is paired with 3GB RAM & 16GB of internal storage The 80db+ Ultra loud receiver and Noise Reduction Technology in the smartphone allow users to listen conveniently even in the noisiest of surroundings the company claims. It comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera supported by a soft light flash to avoid washed out selfies. It is available in Bordeaux Red, Quartz Black and Magic Gold colours. Both the Infinix smartphone supports 4G LTE bands with VoLTE support for HD calls. It also comes with 2-SIM card slots and one dedicated expandable slot, which can support up to 128GB of memory card. The smartphones come equipped with a fingerprint sensor for secure phone unlocking and can also be used for taking pictures.