Infinix Debuts on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale
Both Infinix Note 4 and Hot 4 pro are now available at a special offer discount of Rs 1000 pricing them at Rs 7999 and Rs 6499 respectively on Flipkart.
Infinix Mobile, smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, is available on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from September 21 to September. Both Infinix Note 4 and Hot 4 pro are now available at a special offer discount of Rs 1000 pricing them at Rs 7999 and Rs 6499 respectively. In addition to this, there is 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards. Infinix Note comes with 4300mAh battery with 18W Xcharge technology which aims to charge 75% of battery in 60 minutes. A Full HD IPS display of 5.7-inches with 500 nits enables an unbelievably clear and colorful screen. It comes with latest Android Nougat operating system and further has a customized XOS UI layer. It has 32GB of internal storage and is powered by an Octa-Core processor with 3GB RAM. It is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. Note 4 is available in colours of Ice Blue, Champagne Gold and Milan Black.
Infinix Hot 4 Pro comes with a vivid 5.5 inches HD IPS screen with 4000mAh battery. The phone is paired with 3GB RAM & 16GB of internal storage The 80db+ Ultra loud receiver and Noise Reduction Technology in the smartphone allow users to listen conveniently even in the noisiest of surroundings the company claims. It comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera supported by a soft light flash to avoid washed out selfies. It is available in Bordeaux Red, Quartz Black and Magic Gold colours. Both the Infinix smartphone supports 4G LTE bands with VoLTE support for HD calls. It also comes with 2-SIM card slots and one dedicated expandable slot, which can support up to 128GB of memory card. The smartphones come equipped with a fingerprint sensor for secure phone unlocking and can also be used for taking pictures.
