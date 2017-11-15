Infinix Rolls Out Flagship Dual Camera Smartphone 'Zero 5': Price, Specifications

The Shanghai-based Infinix Mobile, the premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, has unveiled here two variants of its flagship 'Zero5' device with a dual back camera set-up and eyes to be among top five online phone brands by the end of the next year. Coming as a successor to the Zero 4 device, the two variants -- Zero 5 and Zero 5 Pro -- have been priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Infinix Zero 5, which will be exclusively available on Flipkart in India from November 22, comes in various colour options such as sandstone black, champagne gold and bordeaux red for Zero 5 (6GB RAM+64GB) and bronze gold black for Zero 5 Pro (6GB RAM+128GB), the company said in a statement.Speaking at the launch event yesterday, Infinix Mobile founder and global head Benjamin Jiang said, "The Zero series at large has been our flagship product globally by virtue of its innovative features and validates our R&D prowess. It has witnessed brilliant performance in key global markets such as the Middle-East, Africa, South-East Asia and currently contributes approximately 20 percent value to our product portfolio." On his India plans, he said the country continues to be a significant market for Infinix and this launch would be a "vital step in the company's growth story in India". The Zero 5 aims to offer a new benchmark in dual camera features that enable blur-free, better focus photography with a greater depth and range of field, the statement said.Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor said, "We understand that consumers today have a choice in dual camera smartphones and which is why, we want to ensure that with our latest flagship dual camera smartphone Zero 5 with its superior twin lenses and sensor, two-times optical zoom and 6 GB RAM, we will cater to the uncompromising consumer with a delightful performance." Active noise cancellation is another key technology which is "very relevant" in a nose-heavy country like India where daily commuting time is a major part of the urban consumer's lives, he added. "We believe the joint launch of Zero 5 along with quite series of active noise cancellation headsets would put us in a whole new consumer segment and support our aim to enter the league of top five online smartphones brands by the end of 2018," Kapoor said further. Infinix entered India in August this year with Note 4 and Hot pro 4 and the current launch, it says, strengthens its position and portfolio. Infinix Zero 5 is packed with a premium dual camera set- up, which uses a 12 MP wide-angle lens and 13 MP telephoto lens and helps deliver a remarkable DSLR-like experience, according to the company.