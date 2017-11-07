InFocus Snap 4, A Double Dual-lens Camera Smartphone Now Available For Rs. 9,999

InFocus, today announced an exclusive offer for the InFocus Snap 4 smartphone. The smartphone will now be available to the consumers for Rs. 9,999 exclusively on Amazon.in from 1st November till 17th November. InFocus Snap 4 was launched in September and was priced at Rs 11,999. InFocus Snap 4 comes equipped with a quad camera setup which is the main highlight of the device; 13MP AF with an 8MP dual rear camera with LED Flash Light, Digital Zoom for vibrant images and 8MP dual front-facing cameras.Processor: MediaTekMT6750N, ARM9, 1.5Ghz, 8x Cortex-A53.Operating System: Android 7.0Memory: 4GB Low Power DDR3 RAM64GB ROM, Expandable up to 128GB.Display: 5.2inch 2.5D Curved Display, On-cell IPS Capacitive, Resolution 720x1280, PPI 282.40.Fingerprint Sensor: Multitasking Fingerprint Sensor.Camera: 13MP (2.2 Aperture), Auto Focus & with 8MP (2.4 Aperture) rear facing camera with LED Flash Light, Digital Zoom, Dual 8MP Front facing camera (2.2Aperture).Battery: 3000mAh Li-Polymer, 5V 1.5A.Weight (g): 162 Gram.