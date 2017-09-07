InFocus to Dual-lens Camera Smartphone on September 13

American smartphone brand InFocus is gearing up to join the dual-lens camera smartphone bandwagon in India very soon. The company has sent media invites for the exclusive launch event of the same in New Delhi. The invite states that InFocus will launch a dual-lens camera phone in Black and Gold colour options.The smartphone will feature a metal unibody design with a fingerprint scanner at the back. InFocus has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack on the top.Recently, Xiaomi had introduced its Mi A1, its first smartphone in India with dual-lens camera. Also, the Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi phone in India to feature a dual-lens camera. And not forget, with Android One coming into the picture, the Mi A1 is also the first Xiaomi smartphone to flaunt stock Android operating system.Xiaomi Mi A1 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) will be available for Rs 14,999 starting September 12 on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12PM. The phone will be available on offline stores as well along with Mi Home stores across India. Additional 200GB 4G data for Airtel subscribers free with the phone.Talking of the camera, the Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixels telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also offers iPhone 7 Plus-like Portrait mode to deliver that D-SLR like bokeh effect.