Infosys Campus in Chandigarh Goes Cashless
Infosys Chandigarh is the eighth largest with around 1.2 million square feet built-up area. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo
The Chandigarh campus of software major Infosys has become cashless for all transactions, the company said on Wednesday.
"The Union Territory administration has recognised our campus in Chandigarh as cashless for all transactions at food courts, shopping centres and guest houses," said the outsourcing firm in a statement here.
Of the company's 15 campuses across the country, housing its software development centres, Chandigarh is the eighth largest with around 1.2 million square feet built-up area for 6,615 techies.
The Chandigarh administration had recently organised a 'Digi Dhan Mela' in the city to promote cashless transactions.
"The recognition is a testimony to the cashless infrastructure on our campus for electronic transactions at all facilities," added the statement.
