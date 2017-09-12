Infosys Completes Acquisition of UK-Based Brilliant Basics

In a bid to build on 'Design Thinking' approach, Infosys on Monday announced it has completed the acquisition of London-based product design and customer experience company Brilliant Basics. The acquisition extended Infosys' digital design services network to include Europe and the Middle East, enhancing the company's expertise across financial services, retail and telco sectors, the IT major said in a statement.The acquisition is in accordance with the terms set out in the agreement announced by the company on August 3. Last month, Infosys had said that it would acquire Brilliant Basics for 7.5-million pounds (approx Rs 63 crore) in an all-cash deal. Through this acquisition, Infosys expanded its worldwide connected network of 'Digital Studios' that are focused on fulfilling needs of global clients for end-to-end digital transformation solutions.Infosys has several 'Digital Studios' the world over, including in Bengaluru, Pune, New York, London and Melbourne. Brilliant Basics is known for its Design Thinking-led approach and experience in executing global programmes.