Infosys Finacle to Offer Niki.ai Chat-based Virtual Banking Assistant

The bot will comprehend natural speech text in the context of the customer and will deliver personalized suggestions.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2017, 5:07 PM IST
Representative image.
Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems has announced its partnership with a FinTech start-up Niki.ai to enable banks to offer its customers a virtual banking assistant for shopping products and services.

The joint solution from Finacle and Niki.ai will provide a smart-purchasing chatbot by leveraging natural language processing and machine learning to converse with customers and perform online transactions. The bot will comprehend natural speech text in the context of the customer and will deliver personalized suggestions. The solution will provide banks an opportunity to initiate two-way automated intelligent conversations with customers.

What to expect?

The joint solution will enable banking customers to initiate conversations on the bank’s online and mobile applications and complete transactions without leaving the chat interface

The e-commerce services enabled include booking for movies, buses, taxis and hotels, as well as, paying utility and phone bills. As of now services from 25 merchants such as Uber, Ola, BookMyShow, redBus, Cleartrip, Housejoy etc. are pre-integrated with the chat bot.

