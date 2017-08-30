Infosys Founder Murthy Defends Role in Boardroom Feud

.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}} Infosys

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on Tuesday defended his role in a months-long war of words with the company's board that led to changes at the top, saying his actions were in the interest of shareholders. Speaking to investors on a conference call, Murthy said he hoped the company's management would rally behind Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder and a former Infosys CEO, who was named as non-executive chairman last week.Vishal Sikka, the first CEO of Infosys drawn from outside its founders, resigned this month, blaming Murthy for creating an "untenable atmosphere". Sikka's sudden exit sparked a sell-off that wiped billions of dollars off Infosys's market value, forcing India's No. 2 IT services firm to reshuffle its board and bring back Nilekani. On Tuesday, Murthy reiterated concerns about the previous board's corporate governance practices, including the "excessive" severance paid to a former finance chief, but expressed hope that things would take a turn for the better under Nilekani's leadership."In fact, based on Nandan’s media interviews and the recent changes in the board, I believe that corrective actions have already begun," Murthy said. The return of Nilekani, who is credited with quadrupling Infosys' revenue to $2 billion, has cheered investors - he is widely expected to end the board's row with founder executives, help clients and boost employee morale.Nilekani told investors last week his priorities were to find a CEO, reconstitute the board and shape future strategy.