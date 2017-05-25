Infosys Launches Boundaryless Data Lake

Powered by its Information Grid Solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS), software major Infosys Ltd on Wednesday launched Infosys Boundaryless Data Lake for enterprises to improve their operational efficiencies.

The solution allows enterprises to leverage the insights it provides to reduce time-to-market, create new revenue models, reduce latency and improve operational efficiencies through near real-time decision making.

"Our collaboration with AWS allows clients to fast track their data onto the cloud. The Infosys Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by Infosys Information Grid Solution on AWS will help enterprises reduce latency, improve time to market and bring in operational efficiencies," Sandeep Dadlani, President and Head of Americas at Infosys, said in a statement.

Infosys developed its Information Grid Solution to enable companies -- with vast volume of information and data -- create and drive business intelligence insights without boundaries.

"Our enterprise customers are looking for powerful tools built on AWS that help them increase the business value they can generate from their vast amount of data," added Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS.

These enterprises can use the Boundaryless Data Lake offering from Infosys to create the necessary foundation for a range of data and analytics needs, while also taking full advantage of the breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides," Clayville said.

