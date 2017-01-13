Infosys Names Ravikumar as Deputy COO after Q3 Profits Rise 7%

Country's second biggest IT firm Infosys has elevated its President and Chief Delivery Officer, Ravikumar S, as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer.

He will report to Infosys COO U B Pravin Rao with immediate effect.

In addition to his current responsibility of heading the global delivery organisation, Ravikumar S will oversee certain strategic business enabling functions and will be based in India.

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said the appointment will provide "more bandwidth".

"Ravi is just amazing, he is an extraordinary colleague. Just look at the scale at which we operate, it is massive. So, Pravin and I both need more bandwidth," he said. Sikka added that changes will continue to happen even though "there is no particular grand plan".

Ravikumar also oversees Infosys operations in Japan. He is the Chairman of the Board of Infosys China and is also on the board of Infosys Public Services, Infosys Consulting Holding AG, Panaya (an Infosys company) and McCamish Systems (an Infosys BPO company).

Infosys had elevated Jayesh Sanghrajka as Deputy CFO in 2015.

"Jayesh is the deputy CFO to Ranga (Ranganath Mavinakere) and so, Praveen now has a deputy. So this is how we are setting it up," he said.

When asked if Ravikumar's appointment as his deputy is an indication that he would be stepping down from his position, Rao quipped that he is in "no hurry to retire".

"...we had lot more senior bandwidth based out of India. And our business has continued to grow and become much more copmplex and we need more bandwidth here and so thats the primary reason (for the appointment)," Rao said.

Ravikumar, who joined Infosys in 2002, had started his career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. He has also worked with Sapient Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cambridge Technology Partners and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Infosys today reported a 7 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,708 crore for the October-December quarter of the current fiscal.

The IT major revised its current fiscal constant currency revenue guidance to 8.4-8.8 per cent against 8-9 per cent estimated earlier.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm's net profit stood at Rs 3,465 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago.

Its consolidated revenues in the third quarter rose 8.6 per cent to Rs 17,273 crore from Rs 15,902 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Reacting to the results, Infosys shares fell 0.61 per cent in early morning trade to Rs 993.95 apiece on BSE.