Infosys Q3 Net Profit Rises 7%, Beats Estimates

First published: January 13, 2017, 9:43 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago

India's second-biggest software services exporter Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) reported on Friday a 7 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit on new client wins, beating street estimates.

Infosys posted a quarterly net profit of Rs 37.08 billion 544.03 million), compared with Rs 34.65 billion a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.6 percent to Rs 172.73 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 35.44 billion rupees on revenue of Rs 173.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.