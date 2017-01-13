Infosys Q3 Net Profit Rises 7%, Beats Estimates
FILE PHOTO - An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bengaluru, India, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo
India's second-biggest software services exporter Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) reported on Friday a 7 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit on new client wins, beating street estimates.
Infosys posted a quarterly net profit of Rs 37.08 billion 544.03 million), compared with Rs 34.65 billion a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.6 percent to Rs 172.73 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 35.44 billion rupees on revenue of Rs 173.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
