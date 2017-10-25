Infosys to Continue With Market-Driven Strategy

Emerging out of boardroom battles and troubled times, software major Infosys Ltd decided to continue with its market-driven strategy, said a top official on Tuesday. "Our strategic direction will continue to be driven by a portfolio of market relevant design, consulting and technology services, enabled by software," Infosys Interim Chief Executive U.B Pravin Rao said in a statement here.With the return of co-founder Nandan Nilekani as non-Executive Chairman of the revamped Board on August 24, members of the new management team and Committee of Directors undertook a strategy refresh exercise over the past eight weeks. "All programmes, accelerated execution plans and prioritised areas of investments across the services and software were reviewed to sharpen the direction," noted Rao.One of the outcomes of the exercise was a reinforcement of the strategy to beArelevant and accelerate the execution. It has been a good quarter all around. We continue to be optimistic about the future," added Rao. The process of identifying the next Chief Executive Officer and shareholder consultation outreach were also progressing well, reiterated the statement. "Q2 has been a quarter of stability and overall performance. Customer relations have stabled as evidenced by the increase in large deal wins. Our focus on operational efficiency continued into this quarter," said Chief Financial Officer M.D. Ranganath in the statement.