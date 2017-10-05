Infosys to Provide IT Support to Elevator Firm Kone

Software major Infosys on Wednesday said leading Finnish elevator-cum-escalator firm Kone had selected it for providing IT support services. "Our strengths in SAP, systems delivery and automation will strengthen Kone's IT capabilities in application development and maintenance," said the company in a statement here. The IT major is also setting up a design and innovation centre at Helsinki in Finland to offer disruptive technologies to its clients like Kone in the Nordics region. The Helsinki facility will provide technology, consulting and systems integration services. It will also have a design thinking and innovation lab where its customers across the Nordics will have access to disruptive tools to transform their businesses."Our people plus software approach, design thinking and zero distance innovation have enabled our team to transition, elevate, evolve and transform Kone's ERP (enterprise resource planning) service delivery and landscape," said Infosys Vice-President and Global Head of Manufacturing Nitesh Banga in the statement. The euro 8.8-billion Kone provides elevators, escalators and automatic doors to buildings for making people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable."As digitalising our business has been a strategic imperative, developing our IT function is an integral part of our business transformation. We were looking for a partner like Infosys with expertise in SAP operations and implementation to enable us do more," said Kone Chief Information Officer Antti Koskelin on the occasion.The outsourcing firm will also deliver services at Kone's hubs in China (Shanghai), Finand (Espoo) and the US (Moline).