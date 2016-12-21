Instagram Now Lets You Add Stickers, Hands-Free Videos to Stories

Instagram has introduced stickers, which consist of both dynamic content (like the current temperature at your location) and static images and capture videos 'hands-free' in its latest update.

This Snapchat-like feature allows the user to use multiple dynamic stickers at once. Snapchat, however, treats them as filters.

Now the users do not have to hold down the video button to record a video anymore.

The feature includes specific stickers for the weather, current time and location and there are a bunch of holiday stickers like Christmas, Hannukah and all.

"Just tap once to start, and tap again to finish -- like your regular camera app already does," the report noted.

With the new addition, users can also add more text to their photos and videos by tapping the text button to keep on adding more instances.

With the help of a slider that appears in the Instagram, users can adjust the text size too, including automatic text wrap so that it is not chopped off the sides of screen.

iOS users can also save their entire story from the past 24 hours as a single video.

The features are available on the latest versions of Instagram (10.3) for iOS and Android.