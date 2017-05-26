Instagram Sees 120 Million+ User Engagement on IPL

Almost 120 million people engaged in 500 million interactions on Instagram during the 10th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) that entertained cricket fans for six weeks.

IPL culminated in a thrilling victory by Mumbai Indians over Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad on May 21.

Virat Kohli (Bangalore) garnered the most likes and followers on Instagram during the IPL, followed by MS Dhoni (Pune) and AB de Villiers (Bangalore), the company said on Friday.

During the six-week-long IPL, players and teams shared engaging content on Instagram to connect with fans.

According to Instagram, Mumbai Indians was the most mentioned team followed by Pune Supergiants.

Also, "Love" was the most used IPL-related emoticon during the league.

With over 165 IPL players on Instagram this season, fans were privy to unprecedented inside looks into the life of IPL cricketers.

The fans witnessed Virat Kolhi sharing his recovery journey and announcement of his return post injury, Chris Gayle's unforgettable welcome to Rajkot and Zaheer Khan's engagement announcement.

