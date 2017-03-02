Instagram to Display Full-Screen Ads in 'Stories'

Popular photo-sharing app Instagram on Thursday announced it will make available immersive, full-screen ads in its "Stories" feature for all businesses globally.

In January, Instagram announced ads coming to 'Stories'. Ads in 'Stories' help businesses use targeting and reach capabilities that make ads personally relevant to the people they want to reach.

"Today, businesses of every size around the world can start running ads in Stories through the Marketing API, Power Editor and Ads Manager optimised for reach," the company said in a statement.

Also read: Snap Inc Shares Set For Market Debut After $3.4 Billion IPO

"By optimising for reach, you can show your ads to the maximum number of people in your audience and control how often they see your ads. The reach objective for ads in Stories will ... be available globally in the next few weeks," it added.

In January, the photo-sharing app tested ad formats in Stories with 30 global businesses.

Online hospitality service Airbnb ran a series of 15-second video ads in 'Stories' to build awareness around its product launch.

"We saw a double digit point increase in ad recall from our experiences on Airbnb campaign that further justifies our investment in ads within stories as they have made a measurable impact for us," said Eric Toda, Global Head of Social Marketing and Content.

"Our ability to apply existing targeting and measurement in an experience to reach the right audience, in the right mindset, with the right story at scale has allowed us to achieve the results we were hoping for in a partnership with Instagram," Toda added.

Also read: Facebook to Update Suicide Prevention Tools for Live Videos