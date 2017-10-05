Instagram Update: Now, Post Instagram Stories Directly on Facebook

After testing in Portugal last month, the option to syndicate Instagram Stories to Facebook Stories has now also appeared for US users. Facebook has also confirmed that the feature is being officially rolled out for everyone around the world, TechCrunch reported on Friday. "You now have the option to share your Instagram Stories to your Facebook Stories. We are always working to make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying. While the option to post Facebook Stories to Instagram Stories has not come yet, the company said it might bring it in near future. The new option would cut down the trouble of manually uploading Stories on each platform separately. Last month, Instagram had enabled the feature for users to view Stories on both mobile web and desktop. Instagram Stories has garnered over 250 million monthly active users and the application has nearly 700 million users globally.