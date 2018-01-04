Intel Confirms Report of Security Flaw in Its Chips

The world's top chipmaker Intel Corp on Wednesday confirmed a report about a potential security flaw in its Chips that is vulnerable to hacking and promised to fix the bug as soon as possible. Intel said that the vulnerability, discovered by a British tech website, the Register, is not unique to Intel products, Xinhua news agency reported.The security bug, if used for malicious purposes, has the potential to improperly gather sensitive data from computing devices. "Recent reports that these exploits are caused by a 'bug' or a 'flaw' and are unique to Intel products are incorrect," Intel was quoted as saying. It argued that "many types of computing devices -- with many different vendors' processors and operating systems -- are susceptible to these exploits."However, Intel said it is working with its tech partners such as AMD, ARM Holdings and several operating system vendors, to develop an industry-wide approach to resolve this issue "promptly and constructively." "Intel has begun providing software and firmware updates to mitigate these exploits," it said.