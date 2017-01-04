Intel Seeking Indirect Stake in Mapping Firm HERE: German Cartel Office
Intel logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Chip maker Intel has sought approval to buy a stake in HERE, a digital mapping firm controlled by Germany's carmakers Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen, a filing to the German cartel office showed.
HERE could not immediately be reached for comment. Intel declined to comment. Germany's cartel office would not comment on the size of the stake sought by Intel.
The filing dated Jan. 2 said Intel Corporation is seeking an indirect stake in HERE International B.V.
In July, BMW teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to develop self-driving cars by 2021.
