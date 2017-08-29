Intel Unveils Artificial Intelligence- Focused Movidius VPU Chip

</iframe<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <style>.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}</style><div class="tag"> <ul><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/artificial-intelligence.html">artificial intelligence</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/intel.html">Intel</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/movidius-vpu-chip.html">Movidius VPU chip</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/system-on-chip.html">system-on-chip</a></li></ul> <span id="pub_date" class="update_date"></span> <script>var pub_art_date = '<strong>First Published:</strong> August 29, 2017, 8:56 AM IST';$('#pub_date').html(pub_art_date); </script></div></div> </div><div class="fadeout"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="readMore mobile_ad">Read full article</a><script> $(document).ready(function(){ if (!navigator.userAgent.match(/Android/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/webOS/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/iPod/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/Blackberry/i)) { $('#outbrains').html('<div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="http://www.news18.com/news/tech/intel-unveils-ai-focused-movidius-vpu-chip-1503689.html" data-widget-id="AR_1" data-ob-template="News18"></div>'); }else{ $('#outbrains').html('<div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="http://www.news18.com/news/tech/intel-unveils-ai-focused-movidius-vpu-chip-1503689.html" data-widget-id="MB_1" data-ob-template="News18"></div>'); } }); </script> <div id="outbrains"></div> <script type="text/javascript" async="async" src="https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js"></script> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div class="wrapper"> <div id="vuukle_div1503689" data-article-id="1503689" class="mnone"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="nxStory">Next Story</a> <div id="wapadros320x50" class="mobile_ad"></div><script language="JavaScript"> VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT = '{ "rating_text": "Give a rating:", "comment_text_0": "Leave a comment", "comment_text_1": "comment", "comment_text_multi": "comments", "stories_title": "Top Comments" }'; VUUKLE_COMMENT_BOX_HIDE = true; OVERRIDE_VUUKLE_URL = 'http://www.news18.com/news/tech/intel-unveils-ai-focused-movidius-vpu-chip-1503689.html'; invokeVuukleComments($("#vuukle_div1503689"),"807373cb-b024-4073-8d81-b23afdf31d29","Connection, Close","Intel Unveils Artificial Intelligence- Focused Movidius VPU Chip","en","1000","001d42","",VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT); </script> <div class="edas-box shre-icon"><a href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/intel-unveils-ai-focused-movidius-vpu-chip-1503689.html&t=Intel Unveils Artificial Intelligence- Focused Movidius VPU Chip" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sficon.gif" alt="facebook" title="facebook"/></a><a href="http://twitter.com/share?text=Intel+Unveils+Artificial+Intelligence-+Focused+Movidius+VPU+Chip&url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/intel-unveils-ai-focused-movidius-vpu-chip-1503689.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sticon.gif" alt="Twitter" title="Twitter" /></a><a href="https://plus.google.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/intel-unveils-ai-focused-movidius-vpu-chip-1503689.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sgicon.gif" alt="google" title="google" /></a><a target="_blank" class="spy" onclick="window.open('https://web.skype.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/intel-unveils-ai-focused-movidius-vpu-chip-1503689.html&lang=en-US&flow_id=e67bffb7-d317-4577-8528-e9cc76e80b38&source=button','_blank','toolbar=no,scrollbars=yes,resizable=yes,width=305,height=665');" href="javascript: void(0)"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/ssicon.gif" alt="skype" title="skype" /></a><a href="whatsapp://send?text=Intel Unveils Artificial Intelligence- Focused Movidius VPU Chip - http://www.news18.com/news/tech/intel-unveils-ai-focused-movidius-vpu-chip-1503689.html" target="_blank" class="wapp"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/wappicon.gif" alt="whatsapp" title="whatsapp"/></a></div></div><div class="reaction_wrap mnone" style="height:300px; overflow-x:hidden; margin-top:10px; display:none"></div></div></div> <div class="section-blog-right resRightSide"><div class="add" id="rightad300x600"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="rightad300x250_3" class="add-small"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="vwal-rhs"><h2 class="title vspacer10">Video Wall</h2><figure><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/meet-the-cbi-judge-jagdeep-singh-who-sent-rapist-gurmeet-ram-rahim-to-jail-1503667.html" class="vwall-icon-rhs" title="Meet The CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Who Sent Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim To Jail"></a><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/meet-the-cbi-judge-jagdeep-singh-who-sent-rapist-gurmeet-ram-rahim-to-jail-1503667.html" title="Meet The CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Who Sent Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim To Jail"><div id="ipadcodelivetv34"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/300x250/jpg/2017/08/DERA-HERO-JUDGE-PKG.transfer.jpg" title="Meet The CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Who Sent Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim To Jail" alt="Meet The CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Who Sent Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim To Jail"></div><h2 class="video-wall">Meet The CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Who Sent Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim To Jail</h2></a></figure></div><div class="mobile_ad"><div id="mobileAdsnative320x340"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div> <style>.fon-box{padding:20px 0}.fon-box h2{padding-bottom:10px;font-size:22px;color:#101010;font-weight:700}.fon-box ul{border:1px solid #eee;padding-bottom:0 10px;list-style:none}.fon-box ul li{padding-bottom:12px;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;border-bottom:0;position:relative}.fon-box ul li:first-child{padding-top:5px}.fon-box ul li img{float:left;padding:4px 10px 0 0}.fon-box ul li a{color:#000}.fon-box ul li span a{color:#787878;font-size:12px}* html .clearfix{height:1%}.clearfix:after{content:".";display:block;clear:both;visibility:hidden;line-height:0;height:0}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss-hover.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.vwall-icon-rhs,.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{position:absolute;top:35%;left:40%;width:65px;height:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon-hover.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwal-rhs{position:relative;width:100%} </style> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div id="rightad300x250" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both"></div><div class="live-tv"><h2 class="title vspacer">Live TV</h2><div class="cls"></div><div id="livetv"><div id="playerContainer" style="display:block; position:relative;width:100%;height:250px"> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://vidgyor.com/live/vidgyor_midroll_cnn_news18.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> if(typeof VIDGYOR!=='undefined'){ VIDGYOR.loadPlayer(true); } </script> </div><div class="cls"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="mnone"><div class="fon-box"><h2>Recommended For You</h2><ul><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/game-of-thrones-season-7-finale-dragons-emerge-as-the-ultimate-warriors-1503259.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/GOT7.jpg" alt="GoT Season 7: Dragons Emerge As The Ultimate Warriors" title="GoT Season 7: Dragons Emerge As The Ultimate Warriors"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/game-of-thrones-season-7-finale-dragons-emerge-as-the-ultimate-warriors-1503259.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">GoT Season 7: Dragons Emerge As The Ultimate Warriors</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/triumph-street-scrambler-first-ride-review-more-capable-more-fun-details-price-features-bonneville-1502907.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/Triumph-Street-Scrambler-Feature.jpg" alt="Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review: More Capable, More Fun" title="Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review: More Capable, More Fun"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/triumph-street-scrambler-first-ride-review-more-capable-more-fun-details-price-features-bonneville-1502907.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review: More Capable, More Fun</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/shah-rukh-khan-sonam-kapoor-varun-dhawan-ayushmann-khurrana-amitabh-bachchan-know-these-stars-educational-qualifications-1503207.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/srksonam.jpg" alt="SRK to Sonam Kapoor: Know Your Favourite Stars' Educational Qualification" title="SRK to Sonam Kapoor: Know Your Favourite Stars' Educational Qualification"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/shah-rukh-khan-sonam-kapoor-varun-dhawan-ayushmann-khurrana-amitabh-bachchan-know-these-stars-educational-qualifications-1503207.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">SRK to Sonam Kapoor: Know Your Favourite Stars' Educational Qualification</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/buzz/game-of-thrones-season-7-finale-cerseis-lie-jon-daenerys-union-5-game-changing-moments-from-the-finale-1503117.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/game-of-thrones.jpg" alt="GoT Season 7 Finale: 5 Game-Changing Moments From The Last Episode" title="GoT Season 7 Finale: 5 Game-Changing Moments From The Last Episode"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/buzz/game-of-thrones-season-7-finale-cerseis-lie-jon-daenerys-union-5-game-changing-moments-from-the-finale-1503117.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">GoT Season 7 Finale: 5 Game-Changing Moments From The Last Episode</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/jasprit-bumrah-evades-rohit-sharmas-bouncer-on-favourite-actress-1503231.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/bumrah1.jpg" alt="Jasprit Bumrah Evades Rohit Sharma's Bouncer On Favourite Actress" title="Jasprit Bumrah Evades Rohit Sharma's Bouncer On Favourite Actress"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/jasprit-bumrah-evades-rohit-sharmas-bouncer-on-favourite-actress-1503231.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Jasprit Bumrah Evades Rohit Sharma's Bouncer On Favourite Actress</a></li></ul></div></div><div style="clear:both;"></div><style>.cls{clear:both; height:0;}#livetv { margin-top:10px;}</style><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="add-small"> <div id="rightad300x250_2" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both;"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="insticator-container"><div id="div-insticator-ad-1"></div><div id="insticator-embed"></div><div id="div-insticator-ad-2"></div><script data-cfasync='false' type="text/javascript">Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-1");Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-2");Insticator.load("em",{id : "39931828-67fc-4892-a9d0-0730ef9f24f6"})</script></div> </div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1503777"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1503755"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1503741"></div></div><div class="content-add vspacer" id="ads728x90_Footer"></div></div><script> function responsive1(){var i=jQuery(window).width();768>i&&(jQuery("#reactions-top ul").addClass("slider"),jQuery(".boottom-list ul").addClass("promoted")),$(".slider").bxSlider({mode:"vertical",startSlide:0,pager:!0,controls:!1}),$(".promoted").bxSlider({minSlides:2,maxSlides:4,startSlide:0,slideWidth:140,slideMargin:5,moveSlides:2,infiniteLoop:!1,hideControlOnEnd:!0,auto:!1})}$(window).load(function(){}),$(window).one().resize(function(){}); $(document).keydown(function(e){ if (e.keyCode == 39) { $('span.article_nxtarrow').trigger('click'); } else if (e.keyCode == 37) { $('span.article_pvrarrow').trigger('click'); }});$("#diqusWid").click(function() { $('html,body').animate({ scrollTop: $(".reaction_wrap").offset().top}, 'slow');});</script><script>$(document).ready(function(){$(window).scroll(function(){var o=$(".tag").position().top,n=$(window).scrollTop();o-=400,n>=o?$(".fly-ad").hide():$(".fly-ad").show()})});</script><script>if(adsId300x600_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x600', adsId300x600_1);}if(adsId1242x600){ getAdsScripts('expando', adsId1242x600);}if(adsId728x90_Footer){ getAdsScripts('ads728x90_Footer', adsId728x90_Footer);}if(adsId728x90){ getAdsScripts('headerAds728x90', adsId728x90);} if(adsId300x250_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250', adsId300x250_1);} if(adsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_2', adsId300x250_2);}if(adsId300x250_3){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_3', adsId300x250_3);}if(wapAdsnative320x340){ getAdsScripts('mobileAdsnative320x340', wapAdsnative320x340);}if(adsId875x35){ getAdsScripts('adsdiv875x35', adsId875x35);}if(adsId1x1hovver){ getAdsScripts('webad1x1hovver', adsId1x1hovver);}if(wapAds3D_Banner){ getAdsScripts('3d_ads', wapAds3D_Banner);}if(wapAdsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_2', wapAdsId300x250_2);}if(wapAdsId300x250_ROS){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_Ros', wapAdsId300x250_ROS);}if(wapAdsidoop1x1){getAdsScripts('wapoop1x1', wapAdsidoop1x1);}if(wapAds320x285_Native){ getAdsScripts('wapAds320x285_Native', wapAds320x285_Native);}if(adsId148x33){ getAdsScripts('web148x33', adsId148x33);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle', adsId728x90_inarticle);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle_2){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle_2', adsId728x90_inarticle_2);}if(adsId_internal_interstitial){ getAdsScripts('webinternal_interstitial', adsId_internal_interstitial);}if(wapadros320x50){ getAdsScripts('wapadros320x50', wapadros320x50);}</script><script type='text/javascript'>window.__ITGS_started = Date.now();</script><!--<script type='text/javascript' async='async' src='//scripts.kiosked.com/loader/kiosked-loader.js?site=13518'></script>--><!--Mobile ad bottom banner 300x250--> <div id="mobil300x250" style="text-align:center; margin-top:10px;"></div> <!--Mobile ad sticky footer--> <div style="position:fixed; bottom: 0;left: -10px;width: 100%; z-index:99999;"> <div id="mobilSticky300x50" style="width:300px; margin:0 auto" ></div> </div> <div class="mobile_ad" id="special_1x1"></div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <footer> <div class="outer clearfix ftbox"> <a href="http://www.news18.com/" class="fnews18-logo fleft"></a> <div class="flinks fleft"><a href="/about_us.php">About Us</a><a href="/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a><a href="/disclaimer.php">Disclaimer</a><a href="/contact_us.php">Contact Us</a><a href="/rss/">Sitemap</a><a href="/complaint.php">Complaint Redressal</a><a href="/advertisement_with_us.php" target="_blank">Advertise With Us</a> </div> <div class="fright fshre"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fficon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://plus.google.com/+cnnnews18/posts" target="_blank" class="fgpicon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CNNnews18" target="_blank" class="fticon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fins-icon spriteimage"></a> <a href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ibnlive" target="_blank" class="fyticon spriteimage"></a> </div> </div> <div class="fmid"> <div class="outer clearfix"> <div class="topic fleft"> <h2>sections</h2> <ul><li><a href="/india/">India</a></li><li><a href="/lifestyle/">Lifestyle</a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">States</a></li><li><a href="/tech/">Tech</a></li><li><a href="/politics/">Politics</a></li><li><a href="/auto/">Auto</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">Sports</a></li><li><a href="/ivideos/">iVideos</a></li><li><a href="/football/">Football</a></li><li><a href="/power-circuit/">Power Circuit</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fletest-news fleft"> <h2>Latest News</h2> <ul> <li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/business/rupee-slips-by-5-paise-against-dollar-in-early-trade-1503797.html>Rupee Slips by 5 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/auto/toyota-to-announce-new-sports-car-series-in-japan-next-month-1503791.html>Toyota to Announce "New Sports Car Series" in Japan Next Month</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/videos/india/watch-bravehearts-who-exposed-dera-rot-1503687.html>Watch: Bravehearts Who Exposed Dera Rot</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/videos/india/overdrive-independence-quattro-drive-2017-1503765.html>OverDrive: Independence Quattro Drive 2017</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/auto/1969-ferrari-daytona-up-for-auction-at-ferrari-leggenda-e-passione-sale-1503775.html>1969 Ferrari Daytona Up For Auction at 'Ferrari: Leggenda e passione' Sale</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fwatch-live fleft"><h2>Watch LIVE</h2> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="/livetv/" class="spriteimage cnnibnlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/livetv/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage n18hlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/live-tv" target="_blank" class="spriteimage locmatlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/live-tv/etv-rajasthan/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage etvlogo"></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="from-network"> <div class="outer"> <h3><span>From</span> Network18 <img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/newfooter/farrow.png" alt="" /></h3> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/" target="_blank">News18 India</a></li><li><a href="/cricketnext/">CricketNext </a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">News18 States </a></li><li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Pradesh18 </a></li><li><a href="http://bengali.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Bangla News </a></li><li><a href="http://gujarati.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Gujarati News </a></li><li><a href="http://urdu.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Urdu News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/" target="_blank">Marathi News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/" target="_blank">Topper </a></li><li><a href="http://www.moneycontrol.com/" target="_blank">Moneycontrol </a></li><li><a href="http://www.firstpost.com/" target="_blank">Firstpost </a></li><li><a href="http://compareindia.news18.com/" target="_blank">CompareIndia </a></li><li><a href="https://www.historyindia.com/" target="_blank">History India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.mtvindia.com/" target="_blank">MTV India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.in.com/" target="_blank">In.com </a></li><li><a href="http://www.burrp.com/" target="_blank">Burrp </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/franchisee " target="_blank">E-Learning Franchise Opportunity</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="fbottom-txt"><div class="outer"> CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="mobile-footer">© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> <!--mobile interstitial--> <div id="mobileInterstetial"></div> <!-- web interstitial --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18//js/jquery.awesomeCloud-0.2.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18/js/jquery.auto-complete.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $( document ).ready(function() { var winWidth = jQuery(window).width(); if(winWidth > 600){ $("#tagcloud").awesomeCloud({ "size" : { "grid" : 9, "factor" : 1 }, "options" : { "color" : "random-dark", "rotationRatio" : 0.35 }, "shape" : "square" }); } }); </script> <!-- flying ads code starts here --> <script> function setCookie( name, value, expires) { domain = 'news18.com'; secure = ''; path = '/'; var today = new Date(); today.setTime( today.getTime() ); if ( expires ) { expires = expires * 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24; } var expires_date = new Date( today.getTime() + (expires) ); document.cookie = name+'='+escape( value ) + ( ( expires ) ? ';expires='+expires_date.toGMTString() : '' ) + //expires.toGMTString() ( ( path ) ? ';path=' + path : '' ) + ( ( domain ) ? ';domain=' + domain : '' ) + ( ( secure ) ? ';secure' : '' ); } function getCookie( name ) { var start = document.cookie.indexOf( name + "=" ); var len = start + name.length + 1; if ( ( !start ) && ( name != document.cookie.substring( 0, name.length ) ) ) { return null; } if ( start == -1 ) return null; var end = document.cookie.indexOf( ';', len ); if ( end == -1 ) end = document.cookie.length; return unescape( document.cookie.substring( len, end ) ); } if ( navigator.appName.indexOf("Microsoft")==-1 ) { var per_day_cap=0; if(getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250')){ var per_day_cap =getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250'); } if(per_day_cap < 4){ document.write("<style> .fixBtm{ position:fixed; left:-250px; bottom:-300px; width:300px;z-index:99999} .cls{ color:#333; font:13px Arial;} .cls.close { background: #fff none repeat scroll 0 0; padding: 2px;}</style>"); document.write("<s"+"cript type='text/javas"+"cript'> $(document).ready(function() {var win_widgh=$(window).width();if(win_widgh>=600){$('.fixBtm').animate({ bottom:0, left:0 },2000);}else{$('.fixBtm').css({'display': 'none'});}$('.cls').click(function() { $('.fixBtm').html(''); }); });</s"+"cript>"); document.write("<div class='fixBtm fly-ad'><a href='javas"+"cript:void(0);' class='cls close'>close</a><div id='News18/News18_Tech/News18_Tech_Internal/News18_Tech_Internal_Flying_300x250' style='height:250px; width:300px;'><sc"+"ript type='text/javasc"+"ript'>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('News18/News18_Tech/News18_Tech_Internal/News18_Tech_Internal_Flying_300x250'); });</sc"+"ript></div></div>"); per_day_cap=parseInt(parseInt(per_day_cap)+1); setCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250',per_day_cap,1); } } </script> <!-- flying ads code ends here --> <!--Mobile ad script--> <script type="text/javascript"> if(wapAdsidSticky320x50){ getAdsScripts('mobilSticky300x50', wapAdsidSticky320x50); } if(wapAdsINTERSTITIAL){ getAdsScripts('mobileInterstetial', wapAdsINTERSTITIAL); } if(wapAdsid320x50_1){ getAdsScripts('mobilTop300x50', wapAdsid320x50_1); } if(adsId1x1special){ getAdsScripts('special_1x1', adsId1x1special); } </script> <!--<div style="padding-bottom:50px;"></div>--> <!-- Google Code for Remarketing Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var google_conversion_id = 857782463; var google_custom_params = window.google_tag_params; var google_remarketing_only = true; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//www.googleadservices.com/pagead/conversion.js"> </script> <noscript> <div style="display:inline;"> <img height="1" width="1" style="border-style:none;" alt="" src="//googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/viewthroughconversion/857782463/?guid=ON&script=0"/> </div> </noscript> <!-- bing --> <script>(function(w,d,t,r,u){var f,n,i;w[u]=w[u]||[],f=function(){var o={ti:"5281114"};o.q=w[u],w[u]=new UET(o),w[u].push("pageLoad")},n=d.createElement(t),n.src=r,n.async=1,n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=function(){var s=this.readyState;s&&s!=="loaded"&&s!=="complete"||(f(),n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=null)},i=d.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],i.parentNode.insertBefore(n,i)})(window,document,"script","//bat.bing.com/bat.js","uetq");</script><noscript><img src="//bat.bing.com/action/0?ti=5281114&Ver=2" height="0" width="0" style="display:none; visibility: hidden;" /></noscript> <script> var unruly = window.unruly || {}; unruly.native = unruly.native || {}; unruly.native.siteId = 1010273; </script> <script src="//video.unrulymedia.com/native/native-loader.js"></script> <!--<div id="InterstitialWEB"></div>--> <div id="web1x1_ros"></div> <script> if(adsId1x1_ros){ getAdsScripts('web1x1_ros', adsId1x1_ros); } </script> <script async src="https://cdn.onthe.io/io.js/EpyJYkkJnF4O"></script> <!-- izooto notification script --> <script>window._izq = window._izq || []; window._izq.push(["init"]);</script> <script> window._izq.push([ "add_tag", "English" ]); </script> <script src="//cdn.izooto.com/scripts/203cc7e55836f166861bdf78df98665188cb21a1.js"></script> <!-- zedo notification script --> <!--Hover Script--> <script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.automatad.com/axt/ad_axt_news18.js" async></script> <!--End of hover Script--> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_82.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_489.min.js"></script> <script> if( /Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry|IEMobile|Opera Mini/i.test(navigator.userAgent) ) { var script1 = document.createElement('script'); script1.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/50067/tag'); script1.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script1) }else{ var script2 = document.createElement('script'); script2.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/32459/tag'); script2.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script2) } </script> <!--<script type="text/javascript" src="//sdk.adspruce.com/1/adsprucetag.js?pid=2087&sid=4" defer></script>--> </body> <iframe style='display:none' src='http://spl.zeotap.com/?zdid=75&ziid={impression_id}&zpb=News18English&env=mWeb'/> </html>

Intel on Monday introduced its new Movidius Myriad X vision processing unit (VPU), advancing Intel's end-to-end portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to deliver more autonomous capabilities across a wide range of product categories, including drones, robotics, smart cameras and virtual reality.Myriad X is world's first system-on-chip (SoC) shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine for accelerating deep learning inferences at the edge. The Neural Compute Engine is an on-chip hardware block specifically designed to run deep neural networks at high speed and low power without compromising accuracy, enabling devices to see, understand and respond to their environments in real time."With Myriad X, we are redefining what a VPU means when it comes to delivering as much AI and vision compute power possible, all within the unique energy and thermal constraints of modern untethered devices," Remi El-Ouazzane, Vice President and General Manager of Movidius, Intel New Technology Group, said in a statement.With the introduction of the Neural Compute Engine, the Myriad X architecture is capable of 1 TOPS (Trillion operations per second) of computing performance on deep neural network inferences. Capable of delivering more than 4 TOPS of total performance, its tiny form factor and on-board processing are ideal for autonomous device solutions.Myriad X is the newest generation in a lineage of Movidius VPUs, which are purpose-built for embedded visual intelligence and inference. Movidius VPUs achieve significant performance at low power with the merging of three architectural elements to provide sustained high-performance on deep learning and computer vision workloads.