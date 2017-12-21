Internet Had 330.7 Mn Domain Names in Q3 of 2017

Global leader in domain names and Internet security VeriSign on Thursday announced that the third quarter of 2017 saw approximately 330.7 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs) -- a decrease of approximately 1.2 million domain name registrations from the previous quarter. Domain name registrations, however, have grown by 1.1 percent year over year (YoY), the company said in a statement.The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of approximately 145.8 million domain name registrations in the domain name base in the third quarter. "This represents a 1.2 percent increase YoY. As of September 30, the .com domain name base totalled 130.8 million domain name registrations, while the .net domain name base totalled 15.0 million domain name registrations," the company added.New .com and .net domain name registrations totalled 8.9 million during the third quarter of 2017. In the third quarter of 2016, new .com and .net domain name registrations totalled 8.3 million.