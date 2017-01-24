»
Intex Cloud Style 4G Smartphone with Reliance Jio Support Launched For Rs 5,799

IANS

First published: January 24, 2017, 7:34 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Intex Cloud Style 4G smartphone runs Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system (Image: Intex Technologies)

Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on Tuesday launched 'Intex Cloud Style 4G' -- a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone at Rs 5,799 for Indian consumers.

The device sports 5-inch HD display, powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor bundled with 1GB RAM and 8GB on-board memory that can be extended up to 32GB. The phone runs Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system.

"With the launch of Cloud Style 4G, we have introduced two unique features for the pervasive users -- the built-in GamePlay functionality and our in-house VAS feature called LFTY, giving users a whole new experience of using a smartphone," said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies, in a statement.

The device comes with 8MP rear and 5MP selfie-shooter. Powered by 2500mAh battery battery, the device runs up to 10 hours with a standby time of 400 hours.

The smartphone is available on Snapdeal in champagne gold and grey colours.

