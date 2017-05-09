X

Intex Launches Aqua A4 Smartphone With Android Nougat at Rs 4,199

News18.com

Updated: May 9, 2017, 3:47 PM IST
The new smartphones offer a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera along with inbuilt 8GB ROM with an expandable memory up to 64GB.

Intex today launched Aqua A4 smartphone powered by Android 7 at Rs 4,199. The new 4G-VoLTE smartphone sports a 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1 GB RAM.

The new smartphones offer a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera along with inbuilt 8GB ROM with an expandable memory up to 64GB. The device has 1750 mAh battery which company claims to have a standby time up of 250 hours.

As Nougat introduces notable changes to the operating system and its development platform, it now provides ability to display multiple apps on-screen at once in a split-screen view, support for inline replies to notifications, and an expanded "Doze" power-saving mode that restricts device functionality once the screen has been off for a period of time.

Available in only in Black colour, the device comes with preloaded VAS services for users such as QR code reader, Xender, Gaana and News Point.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 2:45 PM IST
