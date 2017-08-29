Intex Aqua Style III Launched For Rs 4,299
Intex Aqua Style III is available exclusively on Amazon.in.
Intex Launched Its New Smartphone – Aqua Style III For Rs 4,299
Intex has launched its latest 4G-Volte smartphone – Aqua Style III today. The 4G-VoLte Aqua Style III comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM. Also, the device boasts of the latest Android Nougat 7.0 OS and is packed with a battery of 2500mAh battery.
The Intex Aqua Style III has a 5MP rear A/F camera with flash and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone has an in-built 16GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 64GB.
Aqua Style III comes pre-loaded services like Xender that helps subscribers transfer contacts, photos, SMS, files etc much faster than via Bluetooth.
Features:
-Android 7.0 OS
-RAM-1 GB
-ROM-16GB
-Battery-2500mAh
-Camera- 5MP Front and 5MP Rear
-Single LED FLASH
-Weight-172 gms
Watch video: Tech And Auto Show | EP11 | Nokia 8 Review, BMW M3 & More & More
The Intex Aqua Style III has a 5MP rear A/F camera with flash and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone has an in-built 16GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 64GB.
Aqua Style III comes pre-loaded services like Xender that helps subscribers transfer contacts, photos, SMS, files etc much faster than via Bluetooth.
Features:
-Android 7.0 OS
-RAM-1 GB
-ROM-16GB
-Battery-2500mAh
-Camera- 5MP Front and 5MP Rear
-Single LED FLASH
-Weight-172 gms
Watch video: Tech And Auto Show | EP11 | Nokia 8 Review, BMW M3 & More & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus Launched Starting at Rs 13,999 [Video]
- Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 5 at Leeds
- Esha Deol Baby Shower: Ahana Deol Throws A Surprise Party For Her Sister, See Pics
- Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review: More Capable, More Fun
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother