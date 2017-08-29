Tech
Intex Aqua Style III Launched For Rs 4,299

Intex Aqua Style III is available exclusively on Amazon.in.

News18 Tech

Updated:August 29, 2017, 2:44 PM IST
Intex Launched Its New Smartphone – Aqua Style III For Rs 4,299
Intex has launched its latest 4G-Volte smartphone – Aqua Style III today. The 4G-VoLte Aqua Style III comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM. Also, the device boasts of the latest Android Nougat 7.0 OS and is packed with a battery of 2500mAh battery.

The Intex Aqua Style III has a 5MP rear A/F camera with flash and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone has an in-built 16GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 64GB.

Aqua Style III comes pre-loaded services like Xender that helps subscribers transfer contacts, photos, SMS, files etc much faster than via Bluetooth.

Features:

-Android 7.0 OS

-RAM-1 GB

-ROM-16GB

-Battery-2500mAh

-Camera- 5MP Front and 5MP Rear

-Single LED FLASH

-Weight-172 gms

