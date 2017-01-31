Intex Launches Aqua Amaze Plus at Rs 6,290

Intex Technologies today announced the launch of Aqua Amaze+ with high definition IPS Display.

The 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone comes with a screen size of 4.7inch HD IPS Display.

The device is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor along with a 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM and 64GB expandable memory.

The phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and weighs 128 gms.

Among the key features, Apps such as LFTY- a left screen concept, providing a seamless cohesive mix of multi-category content and value ads to the end consumer on the left screen.

Aqua Amaze+ has a 5-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera with Front and Rear Flash.

The device is powered by a 2000 mAh Li–ion battery which allows users to talk up to 18 hours with a standby time up to 200 hours as claimed by the company.

The smartphone is available at Intex retail stores in black, blue and grey colours respectively.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,290 and will be available at Intex retail stores.

