Intex Launches 'Aqua Lions 2' at Rs 4,599

Intex has launched its latest smartphone Intex Aqua Lions 2 for Rs 4,599. The 4G Volte enabled Aqua Lion 2, comes with a 5-inch big screen display. The device boasts of the latest Android Nougat 7.0 OS and is packed with a battery of 2400mAh Li-Ion which aims to lasts long to enjoy an endless experience.The smartphone is powered by a 32-bit Quad Core processor and 1GB of RAM. The smartphone bags 8GB internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB.Intex Aqua Lions 2 includes key pre-loaded impressive feature services for the users. One such service is Tap n Buy that makes shopping easy and simpler while simultaneously providing comparative pricing across various e-commerce Apps for best discounts. Xender is another service that helps users transfer contacts, photos, SMS, files, etc. Prime Videos allows users to enjoy unlimited access to stream and download their popular movies or TV shows. The device is equipped with a front 5MP selfie camera and 5MP AF rear camera with flash.Intex Aqua Lions 2 is available in two sensational colours: Champagne and Black.