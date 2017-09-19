Intex Launches Cloud C1 And Aqua S1 Exclusively on Amazon.in
The two new smartphones launched by Intex, Cloud C1 And Aqua S1 will be exclusively available on Amazon.in.
Intex Launches Cloud C1 And Aqua S1 Exclusively on Amazon.in (Image: Intex)
Intex has launched its latest smartphones Cloud C1 and Aqua S1. The two will be exclusively available on Amazon.in at a price of Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,999 respectively. Both the devices are 4G Volte enabled and run on Android 7.0. The devices are powered with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of Internal memory.Read full article
Intex Cloud C1 supports a 4 Inch WVGA screen and the device is equipped with a 2MP front and 5MP rear camera with LED flash and is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor.
Key Features:
-Display: 4inch
-RAM: 1GB
-ROM: 8GB
-Battery: 1750 mAh
-Android: 7.0 OS
-Camera: 2MP Front and 5MP Rear
Aqua S1 supports a larger than life 5 Inch FWVGA display. Powered by a 1.25 GHz quad-core processor, the smartphone experience is speeded up the company claims. The 8GB storage can be expanded up to 128GB and is equipped with a 5MP selfie camera and 5MP AF rear camera with LED flash.
Key Features:
-Display: 5 inch
-RAM: 1GB
-ROM: 8GB
-Battery: 23000 mAh
-Android: 7.0 OS
-Camera: 5MP Front and 5MP Rear
Aqua S1 is available in two colours: Black & Champagne and Cloud C1 in Black.
