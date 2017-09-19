Intex Launches Cloud C1 And Aqua S1 Exclusively on Amazon.in

Intex has launched its latest smartphones Cloud C1 and Aqua S1. The two will be exclusively available on Amazon.in at a price of Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,999 respectively. Both the devices are 4G Volte enabled and run on Android 7.0. The devices are powered with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of Internal memory.Intex Cloud C1 supports a 4 Inch WVGA screen and the device is equipped with a 2MP front and 5MP rear camera with LED flash and is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor.-Display: 4inch-RAM: 1GB-ROM: 8GB-Battery: 1750 mAh-Android: 7.0 OS-Camera: 2MP Front and 5MP RearAqua S1 supports a larger than life 5 Inch FWVGA display. Powered by a 1.25 GHz quad-core processor, the smartphone experience is speeded up the company claims. The 8GB storage can be expanded up to 128GB and is equipped with a 5MP selfie camera and 5MP AF rear camera with LED flash.-Display: 5 inch-RAM: 1GB-ROM: 8GB-Battery: 23000 mAh-Android: 7.0 OS-Camera: 5MP Front and 5MP RearAqua S1 is available in two colours: Black & Champagne and Cloud C1 in Black.