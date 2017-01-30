Intex Launches E-Payment Service on Google Play Store

Intex Technologies announced their in-house digital e-payment App – Intex MyWallet going live on Google Play Store for all android users.

Intex technologies partnered with Tata mRupee last year to foray into the digital payment ecosystem with both B2C & Retail assisted models.

Intex MyWallet is equipped with payment options across segments ranging from recharging the phone to paying utility bills like postpaid, gas, electricity, DTH, landline, data card etc. in a single click.

The wallet also allows users to book Railway tickets through IRCTC and other entertainment bookings through various gift voucher & coupons. The app allows users to send and receive money as well.

Intex is also planning to implement Intex retailer portal wherein the Intex retailers will find additional opportunities to get higher share of customers’ wallet by offering retail assisted services.

The retailer portal will help the unbanked consumer to carry out various transactions including the domestic money transfers.

Shortly, Intex My Wallet will also be integrated and pre-loaded with Intex smartphones for users to carry out transactions and also earn loyalty points for various digital purchases like videos, games and other content.

Users will be rewarded for accessing content and other utilities which will help them earn loyalty bonus point which could be further redeemed for various utility payments or could be converted to cash depending on needs.

