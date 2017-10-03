Intex Launches its Two New 2.1 Channel Speakers, IT-3510 FMUB and IT-3030 SUFB

Intex Technologies unveiled its two new 2.1 channel speakers. The new models -- IT-3510 FMUB and IT-3030 SUFB are specially designed to spice up the party mood this festive season. These are available at a price of Rs 5,899 and Rs 3,299.The spectacularly designed speakers are well equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, USB port, SD card and a built-in FM tuner. These speakers come with AUX Audio input compatible with DVD/PC/LCD TV. The IT-3510 FMUB series promises to be the most powerful in its segment offering splendid performance, joyous rhythm and commanding looks. While, the IT-3030 SUFB is built to support high-calibre sound output, with power-packed woofer and chic looks.The speakers come with a wooden enclosure that amplifies the sound making it clear without any disturbance. A user-friendly remote control is another feature that helps you have a good time at ease. In addition to this, it comes with multicolour disco lights perfect for the festive mood.Both the models IT-3510 FMUB & IT-3030 SUFB are powered with 50W + 18W x 2 and 30W + 10W x 2 output power respectively to deliver high performance. Operated by full function remote, main units are compact, lightweight and equipped with LED display making speakers ideal for home or office use. These new range of channel speakers will be available through the company’s vast distribution network across India.