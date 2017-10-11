Tech
Intex Launches Two Affordable Smartphones Starting at Rs 7,499

Both the smartphones feature unbreakable displays and come with one-time screen replacement warranty offer valid for one year.

IANS

Updated:October 11, 2017, 4:09 PM IST
Expanding its 'Aqua Lions' series, domestic handset maker Intex on Wednesday launched shatterproof "Aqua Lions X1" and "Aqua Lions X1+" smartphones at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499, respectively. Both the smartphones feature unbreakable displays and come with one-time screen replacement warranty offer valid for one year. "For this Diwali, we have brought out a complete package having all the right features -- fingerprint sensor, big battery and latest OS for the tech-savvy consumers. We are sure the shatterproof series will give consumers stress-free handling of their smartphone," said Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, in a statement.

Both handsets run Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS). The devices feature 3GB RAM and 2GB RAM respectively. Both feature a 13MP rear camera with auto focus and 5MP selfie camera with LED flash and fingerprint sensor. The 4G dual-SIM handsets feature 2800mAh battery, which, the company claimed, would offer a talk-time of up to six hours. The devices are available in black, champagne and blue colours.

