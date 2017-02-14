Intex Launches Two Feature Phones With Upto 4,000 mAh Battery

Intex Technologies has launched two feature phone models - Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i.

Turbo Selfie+ has a 2.4-inch TFT screen while Ultra 4000i has a 2.8-inch TFT screen. These sets are available at a price of Rs 1,490 and Rs 1,790 respectively.

For amateur photographers and selfie lovers, the Turbo Selfie+ comes with a dual camera - selfie & rear camera with LED flash.

On the other hand, the Ultra 4000i possesses a 4000mAh battery and also comes with LED torch lights.

Both feature phones come with 64MB expandable memory along with SOS feature on Key 5. Turbo Selfie+ & Ultra 4000 comes with multi-language support (up to 22 Indian languages).

The models are equipped with multimedia features like pre-loaded games.

Turbo Selfie+ has a 1450 mAh battery giving a talk time of 13 hours and a standby time of 350 hours, as claimed by the company.

Other features in both the models include Wireless FM, Phone Book 2000, SMS 200, GPRS/WAP, Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Divert, numeric handset Lock, screen saver, USB storage and Screenshot.

Both feature phone models are available in Black colour.

