Intex Partners With Reliance Jio to Offer 25GB Additional 4G Data to Its Users

Intex Technologies has recently partnered with Reliance Jio in order to provide its 4G smartphone users with an additional 25GB 4G data. Under this special benefit, all new Intex 4G Smartphone users who are using a Jio connection can avail an additional 5GB 4G data, per recharge. The 5GB 4G data can be availed on a recharge of Rs 309 and above on the user's Jio connection and will come as an additional data over and above what the users normally get. The additional data is limited to a maximum of 5 recharges per user. Through this partnership, Intex aims to expand its consumer base in the country and boost its value-added service offerings to its existing user base.Commenting on the partnership, Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head - Mobiles, Intex Technologies said, “With this (Jio) partnership, Intex is catering to the needs of the never-ending data appetite of today’s tech savvy consumers especially during the festive season when data consumption will be limitless. Partnering with Jio will surely boost our current and potential consumer base.”