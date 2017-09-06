Intex Smart World Store Launched in Udaipur

Intex Technologies has opened its first Smart World Store in Udaipur, raising its total count of stores to 7 in the state of Rajasthan. Intex now claims a total of 135 Intex stores spread across 25 states of India, within 2 years of its Intex Smart World journey. The new Intex store in Udaipur stretches out over a 258 square feet area. With this opening, Itex maintains a pace of opening a smart world store in every 5 days.“We are very happy to inaugurate the first store in this beautiful city, as Intex is already an accepted and loved brand in Rajasthan. The fact that there are already 6 smart world stores running in the state clearly shows the consumer acceptance and success of the smart world concept and business model. The Smart World store has trained staff who will provide education, convenience and valuable experience to consumers so that they make an informed purchase decision,” stated Vishal Malik, DGM, Retail, Intex Technologies, who also inaugurated the store along with other officials from the company.Intex Smart World began its operations in April 2015 as part of its efforts in strengthening the retail presence and engaging consumer experience. These exclusive outlets are single touch points to experience the range of Intex products through demos by the Intex staff.