Intex Technologies Launches Five Next-Gen TVs Starting at Rs 27,999

The TVs are equipped with inbuilt Wi-Fi that supports Miracast feature to display smartphone's content on the big screen.

IANS

Updated:October 5, 2017, 7:14 PM IST
Intex Technologies Launches Five Next-Gen TVs Starting at Rs 27,999 (image: Intex)
Domestic consumer electronics manufacturer Intex Technologies on Friday launched five new models of LED TVs. The TVs are 55-inch UHD (Rs 78,999), 43-inch UHD (Rs 52,990), 50-inch FHD (Rs 49,999), 43-inch FHD (Rs 47,999) and 32-inch HD (Rs 27,999). The 55-inch "5500 SMT" model comes with 8GB RAM and a dual-core processor running Android 5.1 operating system (OS). The 43-inch UHD LED TV is equipped with 8GB RAM and a quad-core processor running on Android 5.1 OS. "Brand Intex is all about fulfilling aspirations, offering consumers the best of design and technology at very competitive pricing. Our 2017 festive line-up is ushering in a new era for televisions," said Jayesh Parekh, Business Head, Consumer Durables, Intex Technologies, in a statement.

Featuring Full-HD display, the 43-inch "4301" and 50-inch "5001 SMT" models come with 4GB RAM and a quad-core processor running on Android 4.4 OS. The 32-inch HD "3201 SMT" model comes with 8GB RAM and a dual-core processor running on Android 4.4 OS. The TVs are equipped with inbuilt Wi-Fi that supports Miracast feature to display smartphone's content on the big screen. The devices also include up to 200 built-in applications such as YouTube, Facebook, Netflix and Twitter in its customised app store.

