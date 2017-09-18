iOS 11 For iPhones and iPads Will Roll Out Globally Starting September 19

Apple is all set to release the latest iOS 11 starting September 19. The latest iOS was announced at Apple's June event for developers, the WWDC 2017. The iPhone users and iPad users will see a refreshed UX/UI on their devices when they'll download the OTA update from Apple. The latest iPhones that were announced by Apple are already running the latest iOS 11 out-of-the-box. There are incremental changes for users of iPhones and iPads with the new iOS 11. There is also a new control centre and now users will also get a screen record function. Another big update is Siri as now users will be able to ask Siri to translate English to French, German, Spanish, Chinese, Italian and many more languages. The Apple App Store is also completely redesigned and even gets a dedicated Game tab.Apple recently announced the new iPhones at their September event in Cupertino. The phones announced were iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The new iPhone X will be available from November 3 in India at a starting price of Rs 89,000 for the 64GB version and Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 8, 8 Plus also comes in two variants of 64GB and 256GB. iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus will go on sale globally from September 22 and will be available in India starting 29th September. The 64GB model of the iPhone 8 will be available in India at Rs 64,000 and the 256GB variant will cost Rs 77,000. The iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB model will be available at Rs 73,000 and the 256GB model will cost consumers Rs 86,000.