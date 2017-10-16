iOS 11 Users Cannot Secretly Record 'Snaps' Anymore

Popular photo-sharing app Snapchat has started notifying the user every time someone uses the "Screen Recording" feature to save "Snaps" on iOS 11 operating system (OS). "That is good news for users, but it does not mean they are safe to post anything they want. As always, everything can still be saved by other users," Independent.co.uk reported late on Friday. Earlier, the company allowed iOS 11 users to record other users' "Snaps" secretly, without the person who posted them realising.The "Screen Recording" feature comes with the free iOS 11 update. However, the user needs to tweak their device's settings to make it appear in the control centre. Meanwhile, Snapchat is expected to overtake Facebook for the first time in the US, as the user growth of the latter is set to slow among teens and adults, a report by market research firm eMarketer said in September. Snapchat is forecast to overtake both Instagram and Facebook in terms of total users aged 12-17 and 18-24 for the first time in 2017, that will shoot up Snapchat's share of US social network users to 40.8 percent.The app currently has 166 million users globally.