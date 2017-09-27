iPhone 8, 8 Plus Face 'Crackling Noise' Issue; Apple Assures a Fix Soon
Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have been facing a static noise issue during Facetime or calls. Apple has now confirmed that the company is working on a fix for the same.
Apple's new iPhone 8 (R) and 8 Plus. (Image: Reuters)
Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are set to launch in India on September 29, starting 6 pm. The latest Apple devices will be available for sale at a starting price of Rs 64,000 and Rs 73,000 respectively for their 64GB variants. That being said, those who have already bought the Apple smartphones in other countries have experienced certain problems with the devices, the most recent one being about a ‘crackling static noise during calls’.
On a recent thread on the official Apple website, iPhone 8 users have been discussing a ‘crackling noise’ that can be heard while on a call on an iPhone 8. One of the users describes the problem as follows: “It’s intermittent - on some calls you can perfectly notice it on others no problem. I have already tried resetting the phone with no success on solving the problem. I’m dealing with the issue since Friday. Very disappointed!.” Further discussion on the thread reveals a similar problem for the iPhone 8 Plus variant as well. Users have also pointed out that the problem is not fixed upon upgrading the iOS on the two iPhones. The ‘crackling noise’ issue was also reported by several users on Reddit, who further added that the problem disappeared upon using earphones or while using the loudspeaker mode during the call.
Also read: Apple iPhone 8 First Impressions Review: The iPhone 7 in an All Glass Body
The problem with the ‘static’ noise on the smartphone has been observed by users across different regions using different mobile carriers. As per a report, Apple has acknowledged the issue and said that the company is working on a fix for the same. “We are aware of the issue which is affecting customers in a small number of cases. Our team is at work on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming software release.”
Set for a September 29 release in India, the Apple iPhone 8 will be available for Rs 64,000 (64GB) and Rs 77,000 (256GB) while the iPhone 8 Plus will cost Rs 73,000 (64GB) and Rs 86,000 for the 256 GB variant. The devices are set to launch across nine cities in India including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune.
