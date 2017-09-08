iPhone 8: Apple's New iPhone Could Face Supply Shortfalls After Launch - WSJ
Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 to see whether it will deliver enough new features to spark a new generation to turn to Apple.
iPhone 8: Apple's new iPhone could face supply shortfalls after launch - WSJ (Image: REUTERS/Mike Segar
Apple new iPhone had hit production glitches early in its manufacturing process and could lead to supply shortfalls and shipping delays following its launch next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company's shares closed down 0.4 percent at $161.26. The production glitches pushed the manufacturing process back by about a month, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment. "There never appears to be a shortage of chatter about alleged production glitches at Apple but they seem to be able to crank out tens of millions of iPhones each quarter," BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk said in an email. "I also doubt someone interested in a new iPhone will change brands if they have to wait a few months," he added.
Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 to see whether it will deliver enough new features to spark a new generation to turn to Apple. The company is widely tipped to adopt higher-resolution OLED displays for the latest iPhone, along with better touchscreen technology and wireless charging - which could come with a $1,000 plus price tag.
Watch Video: Vivo V7 Plus Review: Made For Selfie Lovers, Not For Power Users
Apple did not respond to a request for comment. "There never appears to be a shortage of chatter about alleged production glitches at Apple but they seem to be able to crank out tens of millions of iPhones each quarter," BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk said in an email. "I also doubt someone interested in a new iPhone will change brands if they have to wait a few months," he added.
Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 to see whether it will deliver enough new features to spark a new generation to turn to Apple. The company is widely tipped to adopt higher-resolution OLED displays for the latest iPhone, along with better touchscreen technology and wireless charging - which could come with a $1,000 plus price tag.
Watch Video: Vivo V7 Plus Review: Made For Selfie Lovers, Not For Power Users
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni's Lightning Work Behind The Stumps Leaves Fans Stunned
- Apple vs TRAI: Battle For User Data Protection Spikes up
- Blue Whale Game: Fortis Launches 24x7 Helpline
- US Open: Keys Crushes Vandeweghe; To Meet Stephens in All-American Final
- Virat Kohli Says India Winning is More Important Than Personal Glory