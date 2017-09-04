iPhone 8: Watch How The Phone Will Look Like

As Apple sent out a media invites for their big September 12 announcement of the next Apple iPhone 8, there have been many renders, images and scoops that have flooded the internet with what the next iPhone might look like. The phone will be announced at Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino in the Steve Jobs theatre. While many rumours are believed to be correct, we have found a very interesting video on YouTube that is as close to the reality of the iPhone 8 as it can get. Though the video is a work of concept, most of the leaks in images and specifications concur with what will be announced on September 12. As usual, like every year a couple of months before the new iPhone is unveiled, there are plenty of leaks rumours and speculations as to what Apple will do in terms of design, firepower and camera of their phones. Samsung is also making a big OLED factory to meet the demand that's expected to rise for this year's iPhone.So, one thing is for sure, Display on this year's iPhone is something that we'll all be looking forward to. Samsung with its Samsung Galaxy S8 has already shown the world that display's can be way more than just a flat top that lights up. On this year's Apple iPhone 8 we expect Apple to take that a notch up. Now if the past is taken as a benchmark, then between 80-90% of-of these rumours and leaks are usually present in the end product. Many leaks also suggest that there will be a bezel-less design on this year's iPhone 8. At this year's Apple developer conference, WWDC, Apple has shown their interest in Augmented Reality and AI. The iOS 11 will fuel these new possibilities on your next iPhone, but what irks us a little is the placement of the dual-camera on the new iPhone. It's vertical and whatever leaks we have seen so far, in our opinion look horrible. It's also a bit unbelievable as Apple is known for making beautiful looking simple design language phones. Something this abrupt in terms of back camera design is unheard of, remember we were all led to believe that the OnePlus 5 will come with a vertical camera? Horizontal placement for Dual-camera modules on a smartphone really works great as there can be a seamless eye-level that's maintained for the software to render two images or create that seamless bokeh effect.While many leaksters have posted a picture or two of the iPhone 8, a recent YouTube video is displaying the Apple flagship in all its glory. A video posted by Tiger Mobiles on June 28 displays a black Apple iPhone 8 from all angles. As per the description provided in the video, the model used in the video was manufactured using CNC process based upon the 3D CAD which came directly from the new iPhone’s manufacturing facility. Apart from a vertical Dual-Camera setup, the video shows dimensions of the smartphone through a Vernier calliper as well, measuring in at 143.05 x 71.03 x 7.50 mm. The camera bump showed a thickness of 9.10 mm, meaning a 1.60 mm protrusion for the iPhone 8 dual camera. A length comparison towards the end of the video shows the iPhone 8 to be slightly bigger than iPhone 7 and smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus. However, the video description clearly mentions that some details of the smartphone may change by the times of it is launched officially.