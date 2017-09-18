iPhone X Destroys Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and OnePlus 5 in Geekbench Score
Apple announced the future of smartphones at their September event in Apple Park, the iPhone X. The iPhone X (10) according to reports on GSM Arena just blew past its Android competitors in Geekbench results. Though benchmarks are not the best platforms to compare cross platform phones, the latest test results did show Apple iPhone X beating the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and even the OnePlus 5.
Apple's A11 Bionic has a six-core processor with two high-powered cores and four power-efficient one that is used on the iPhone X. It differs the most from its A10 Fusion predecessor with an ability to run all six cores simultaneously. The iPhone X also has 3GB of RAM - the same as the iPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus and runs iOS 11. The iPhone X scored a 10069 on a multi-core test run with Samsung Galaxy Note 8 coming second with a score of just 6784. The OnePlus 5 scored even lower at 6604. On the single core run the iPhone X managed to get a score of 4188 compared to Samsung Galaxy Note 8's score of just 1987.
