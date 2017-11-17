Tech
'iPhone X' Now Available on Airtel's Online Store

The device on Airtel's Online Store is available exclusively to postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first come first serve and full-payment basis, till stocks last, the company added.

IANS

Updated:November 17, 2017, 7:29 PM IST
'iPhone X' Now Available on Airtel's Online Store (image: News18.com)
Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the availability of fresh stocks of Apples "super premium" "iPhone X" on its online store. "iPhone X" costs Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant while the 256GB version comes for Rs 102,000. The device was made available in the store, starting 8 p.m. The first batch of the "iPhone X" on Airtel's online store was sold out within minutes of going on sale on November 3, the company said in a statement.

The device on Airtel's Online Store is available exclusively to postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first come first serve and full-payment basis, till stocks last, the company added. The company will also deliver the device free of charge to customers' doorstep.

