Is Your iPhone And iPad iOS 11 Compatible? See the List
iOS 11 brings in loads of new features like screen recording, file manager, a new control centre, redesigned App Store and more.
The new iPhone X is displayed in the showroom after the new product announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (Image: AP)
Apple is all set to release the latest iOS 11 starting September 19. The latest iOS was announced at Apple's June event for developers, the WWDC 2017. The iPhone users and iPad users will see a refreshed UX/UI on their devices when they'll download the OTA update from Apple. The latest iPhones that were announced by Apple are already running the latest iOS 11 out-of-the-box. There are incremental changes for users of iPhones and iPads with the new iOS 11. There is also a new control centre and now users will also get a screen record function. Another big update is Siri as now users will be able to ask Siri to translate English to French, German, Spanish, Chinese, Italian and many more languages. The Apple App Store is also completely redesigned and even gets a dedicated Game tab.
Here's the list of Apple iPhones and iPads that are compatible with iOS 11.
iPhone
1. Apple iPhone 5s
2. Apple iPhone SE
3. Apple iPhone 6
4. Apple iPhone 6 Plus
5. Apple iPhone 6S
6. Apple iPhone 6S Plus
7. Apple iPhone 7
8. Apple iPhone 7 Plus
9. Apple iPhone 8
10. Apple iPhone 8 Plus
11. Apple iPhone X
iPad
1. iPad Mini 2
2. iPad Mini 3
3. iPad Mini 4
4. 5th Gen iPad
5. iPad Air
6. iPad Air 2
7. 9.7-inch iPad Pro
8. 10.5-inch iPad Pro
9. 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st Gen)
10. 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen)
iPod
1. iPod Touch 6th Generation
