Israel-Based Firm Sues Apple Over iPhone Dual-Lens Camera

An Israel-based company Corephotonics has sued Apple, alleging that the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus models infringe upon four of its patents related to the dual camera. According to a report in MacRumors late on Tuesday, Corephotonics filed the lawsuit in a federal court in northern California where Apple is headquartered. It accused that the two iPhone models copied its patented telephoto lens design, optical zoom method and a method for intelligently fusing images from the wide-angle and telephoto lenses to improve image quality.Newly-launched "super-premium" iPhone X also has a dual-camera system but was not part of the lawsuit as of now, the report added. "Corephotonics claims that Apple was approached regarding a partnership. Apple allegedly praised the technology, but refused a license, and "expressed contempt" about Corephotonics patent filings," AppleInsider reported. Corephotonics CEO David Mendlovic was informed that it would take "years and millions of dollars in litigation" before Apple might have to pay anything to the startup.Apple was yet to respond to the suit or issue a public comment. At Mobile World Congress (MWC) in 2016, Corephotonics displayed its dual-camera technologies. Founded in 2012, Corephotonics which is led by Tel Aviv University Professor David Mendlovic calls itself a pioneer in the field of dual-camera technologies for smartphones. In 2015, Apple had acquired another Israeli camera company called LinX Imaging that also specialises in creating multi-aperture camera equipment for mobile devices.