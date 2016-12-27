Israel Telecom Regulator Signals May Allow Bezeq to Merge Units
A man views an exhibit during the launch of Israel's largest telecom provider, Beqez's "Smartcity" initiative, in the central Israeli city of Modi'in August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Sunday it had received notice that Israel's telecoms regulator would likely allow Bezeq to merge its various business units.
Read more: Over 98% School Going Children in Urban Areas Access Internet
Bezeq, Israel's dominant telecoms operator, had long argued for an end to its "structural separation", in which it is forced to keep its mobile phone, fixed line, satellite TV and internet units as separate entities.
Don't miss: Lenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
Permitting an end to structural separation would ultimately allow Bezeq to offer packages of phone, internet and TV. Its smaller competitors, many of which are barely making profit, have urged the regulator to keep the structural separation in tact, arguing that Bezeq will become more powerful.
The Communications Ministry, Bezeq said, hinges on Bezeq's commitment to invest in infrastructure and accelerate the deployment of a fiber optics broadband network in 2017 and reach 76 percent of households within three years.
Read more: Bezel-less Nubia Z11, N1 to Go on Sale on Amazon India
Before amending Bezeq's license, the ministry intends to hold a hearing during 2017 regarding the procedures of the cancellation of the structural separation.
Bezeq said it was examining the prospect of implementing measures to allow it to merge its units.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'