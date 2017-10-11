Tech
ISRO Aims to Shrug Off Setback With Cartosat Launch in December

The ISRO is getting ready for the Cartosat-2 series satellite mission in mid-December from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre or Sriharikota High Altitude Range (SHAR).

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2017, 3:36 PM IST
ISRO Aims to Shrug Off Setback With Cartosat Launch in December
ISRO Eyes to Shrug Off Setback With Cartosat Launch in December (Representative Image).
The Indian Space Research Organisation plans to launch a satellite on board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in December, the first since its unsuccessful mission to orbit a navigation spacecraft nearly one-and-a-half months ago. The ISRO is getting ready for the Cartosat-2 series satellite mission in mid-December from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre or Sriharikota High Altitude Range (SHAR), an official of the space agency told PTI. This would be the third satellite in the Cartosat-2 series. In February this year, PSLV-C37 launched the first Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 103 co-passenger satellites in a single flight.

In June, India's workhorse launch vehicle launched the second one along with 30 co-passenger satellites- the 39th consecutively successful mission of PSLV. But a PSLV-C39 flight carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite on August 31 was unsuccessful, in what is seen as a setback to ISRO. "We plan to launch Cartosat-2 series satellite 3 mission, which is a follow-on mission in the Cartosat-2 series with the primary objective of providing high-resolution scene-specific spot imagery, in mid-December," the official said. "There will be a few foreign co-passenger satellites...about 15 to 20 (nanosatellites)," he said. The total number of customer satellites from abroad placed in orbit by PSLV so far is 209, according to ISRO.

