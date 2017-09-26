ISRO Files Police Complaint Against Rumours About Smoke on Its Campus

Officials of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Tamil Nadu campus, have filed a police complaint against unidentified persons for spreading rumours that smoke emanated after a "mysterious explosion" on its premises recently. Police said the ISRO officials lodged a complaint against unidentified persons for spreading rumours. Anti-Naxal team and CISF took up the investigation after reports of smoke emanating on the campus in Mahendragiri of Tirunelveli district on June 23, the police said today, adding as per the probe, the incident was only a rumour. According to a police release, the investigation also revealed that a huge boulder located in a hilly area about 20 km away from the campus had fallen from the top on June 23. "Further investigation was underway in the matter," the release added.