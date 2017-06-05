ISRO GSLV Mk-III D1 Launch Live: 'Fat Boy' Takes Off

Event Highlights
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its heaviest rocket, GSLV Mk-III D1, carrying 3,1360-kg communication satellite GSAT-19.
Stay tuned for live updates:
According to ISRO, the GSAT-19 "carries a Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer (GRASP) payload to monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components". The word "transponder" will not be associated with this new bird in the sky. Instead for the first time, ISRO is using a whole new way beaming data down using multiple frequency beams and hence it is dubbed "a high through put satellite"
Apart from the cryogenic engine, designated C25, carrying about 28 tonnes of propellants, it has two solid strap-on motors (S200) and a core liquid booster (L110). If successful, the GSLV Mk-III could be India’s vehicle of choice to launch people into space. ISRO has asked the Centre for Rs 12,500 crore for a manned mission seven years from now
Termed as a monster rocket, GSLV Mk-III D1 weighs 640 tonnes, equal to the weight of 200 Asian elephants. It is also the country’s shortest rocket with a height of 43 metre, roughly as high as a 13-storey building. The development of the rocket had started in earnest in 1994. It took about 25 years and more than 11 flight tests to operationalise. It is India’s first fully functional rocket to be tested with a cryogenic engine that uses liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen as propellants
Till now, ISRO had to depend on foreign launchers for communication satellites weighing more than 2,300 kg. The GSLV Mk-III D1 is capable of lifting payloads of up to 4,000 kg into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and 10,000 kg into the Low Earth Orbit. The GSLV Mk-III D1 is a three-stage vehicle with indigenous cryogenic upper stage engine designed to carry heavier communication satellites into the GTO. Today's mission would augment India's communication resources as a single GSAT-19 satellite will be equivalent to having a constellation of six to seven of the older variety of communication satellites
-
04 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy IND vs PAK 319/348.0 overs 164/933.4 oversIndia beat Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L method)
-
04 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies WI vs AFG 112/315.0 overs 93/1013.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 29 runs (D/L method)
-
03 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy SA vs SL 299/650.0 overs 203/1041.3 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs
-
03 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies AFG vs WI 110/1020.0 overs 114/416.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets
-
02 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy NZ vs AUS 291/1045.0 overs 53/39.0 oversMatch Abandoned