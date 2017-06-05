ISRO GSLV Mk-III D1 Launch Live: 'Fat Boy' Takes Off

Jun 5, 2017 3:44 pm (IST)

According to ISRO, the GSAT-19 "carries a Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer (GRASP) payload to monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components". The word "transponder" will not be associated with this new bird in the sky. Instead for the first time, ISRO is using a whole new way beaming data down using multiple frequency beams and hence it is dubbed "a high through put satellite"