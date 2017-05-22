ITC Infotech Offers AR Solution For Connected Service

ITC Infotech on Monday collaborated with Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality (AR) platform provider PTC and software major Oracle to offer a solution for connected service aimed at improving self, assisted and field services for industries.

The "Augmented Reality for Connected Service" solution will help customers improve growth while also enabling them to expand their market share.

"Our solution leverages leading edge technology to offer a turnkey and quick-deploy mechanism for companies looking to re-invent their service function to drive savings and enhance customer loyalty and gain market share through a better and improved customer experience," L.N. Balaji, President Americas, ITC Infotech, said in a statement.

According to Shon Wedde, Senior Director of Product Management, Oracle, the collaboration gives the company the opportunity to explore how existing CX products can enrich AR technology to deliver a more robust consumer experience across Oracle Service Cloud, Oracle IoT Cloud and Oracle Commerce Cloud.

