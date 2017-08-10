Tech
itel Mobile Launches PowerPro P41 With 5,000 mAh Battery

The PowerPro P41 comes as the latest addition to itel mobile's 4G smartphone range and boasts of a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Read on to find about the other specifications of the smartphone.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2017, 3:05 PM IST
itel mobile has launched PowerPro P41 at a price of Rs 5,999. (Image: itel mobile)
itel Mobile has unveiled P41, the newest offering from its PowerPro series. The PowerPro comes with a 5-inch FWVGA IPS display and boasts of a 5,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery. The itel PowerPro P41 runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor. The device comes equipped with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 32GB. The PowerPro P41 is a VoLTE/ViLTE-enabled 4G smartphone and in addition, comes equipped with connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and OTG support.

On the optics front, the PowerPro comes with a 5-megapixel primary camera with features like autofocus, face detection, dual LED flash, and beauty mode, while its 2-megapixel front camera comes with beauty mode and face detection. The smartphone also offers multi-account features for social media applications like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The PowerPro P41 is priced at Rs 5,999 and is available in three colour options - Graphite, Silver Grey, and Champagne.

